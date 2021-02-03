The Workshop Tavern

The Workshop Tavern is located at 106 W. Main St. in downtown Aberdeen. Mackenzie Francisco/The Pilot

 

After selling out before the end of its recent opening weekend, The Workshop Tavern in downtown Aberdeen took a few days to re-group and re-stock, opening their doors for good on Feb. 3.

With sandwiches made with fresh-cut meats, mac and cheese bowls, a fully-stocked bar and a laid back vibe, owner Nate Lonnen said he hopes that The Workshop becomes "one of those hometown spots."

Located beside Sweet Carolina Ice Cream on Main Street, the tavern was formerly a vape shop, a shoe repair shop and, a long time ago, a hotel.

The Workshop Tavern name stems from Lonnen’s longtime love of woodworking. He built the back of the bar by-hand using excess wood put up by previous tenants.

Lonnen also sees the name as symbolic of the evolution of a new business. He and his girlfriend Melissa moved to Moore County from Charlotte, but Lonnen grew up in a smaller town and hopes that The Workshop will be “one of those spots where people want to go.”

Find the Workshop Tavern at 106 W. Main St. in downtown Aberdeen. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days