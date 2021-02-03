After selling out before the end of its recent opening weekend, The Workshop Tavern in downtown Aberdeen took a few days to re-group and re-stock, opening their doors for good on Feb. 3.
With sandwiches made with fresh-cut meats, mac and cheese bowls, a fully-stocked bar and a laid back vibe, owner Nate Lonnen said he hopes that The Workshop becomes "one of those hometown spots."
Located beside Sweet Carolina Ice Cream on Main Street, the tavern was formerly a vape shop, a shoe repair shop and, a long time ago, a hotel.
The Workshop Tavern name stems from Lonnen’s longtime love of woodworking. He built the back of the bar by-hand using excess wood put up by previous tenants.
Lonnen also sees the name as symbolic of the evolution of a new business. He and his girlfriend Melissa moved to Moore County from Charlotte, but Lonnen grew up in a smaller town and hopes that The Workshop will be “one of those spots where people want to go.”
Find the Workshop Tavern at 106 W. Main St. in downtown Aberdeen. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
