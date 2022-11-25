A new public library almost four times the size of the current Page Memorial Library will come to downtown Aberdeen, thanks to eight years of work by the Friends of Aberdeen Library group.
The town’s new library will be in the historic wholesale grocery building at 123 Exchange St. It was built in 1920 by Aberdeen Wholesale Grocery Company, which used the railroad to deliver its products.
The town donated the building for use as Aberdeen’s new library following the departure of Railside Antiques earlier this year.
Barbara Allred founded the Friends of Aberdeen Library group in 2014 after several years of learning about the “fabulous” programs other libraries had as part of her service on the Moore County libraries board.
Aberdeen signed a resolution of support in October the same year. The group also received numerous endorsement letters from the community, including ones from County Commissioner Jerry Daeke, the Arts Council of Moore County, two book clubs and Farrah Newman on behalf of Sandhills Habitat for Humanity.
“Planting the seeds in children to grow into adults that love reading and gaining knowledge is the best way to set the foundation for a great society; I am in support!” Newman wrote.
Friends of Aberdeen Library bought a piece of land on North Pine Street to construct a new facility in 2018. The money came from a $25,000 matching grant that State Rep. Jamie Boles helped to secure from the N.C. Department of Cultural Resources.
But constructing a new library was estimated to cost about $3 million. Renovations for the new location will likely be one-third of that price. The North Pine Street property, practically across the street from the new spot, will become a park.
“Our dream is to create … a passive park where people can sit and read. We want to put a gazebo in there, some benches, shrubs and so forth,” said Friends President Tom Cruce.
The group is working with a landscaping class taught by Jack Douglass at Sandhills Community College to design it. Students will present their ideas on Dec. 8.
Janet Peele, the group's treasurer for the past six years, said they want to create a community garden too, and use the old loading dock at the back of the building for outdoor seating.
The town is working with a UNC Chapel Hill student, who has a degree in architecture and is pursuing a master’s in library science, for the interior design of the building.
Peele and Cruce described plans for the interior, which include a community meeting area, study tables for students, a children’s section, computers and space for various youth and adult programs. Cruce said libraries aren’t just for books these days.
The rear of the building contains a manually operated freight elevator and original platform scale. Peele said they discussed encasing the pieces to preserve and display them.
The library will be a member of the Sandhills Regional Library System (SRLS) and maintained by the town. SRLS is a free public library system with 15 libraries across five counties.
Jesse Gibson, regional director for SRLS, wrote a letter to the Friends of Aberdeen Library in 2014 to show its support for a new library facility in Aberdeen.
“We see this building as a way to increase community access to information and knowledge while providing a cultural gathering place for our diverse and growing population,” Gibson wrote.
The SRLS has won over 20 awards for its programs and leadership in its 59-year history, including the Allie Beth Martin Award for Library Excellence from the Public Library Association.
Regional Librarian Alice Thomas shared a demographics comparison between the current Page Memorial Library in Aberdeen and the Robbins Area Library to show the need for a larger facility in Aberdeen.
“Aberdeen’s population is almost five times that of Robbins, yet the number of patrons entering Page Memorial over a six month period is not even 20 percent of the Robbin's total,” Thomas wrote.
The 117-year-old Page Memorial library is only 960 square feet and cannot host programs — unlike the 2,500 square-foot facility in Robbins that hosted 93 programs last year.
“When we were growing up, there were 900 people living in Aberdeen, now it’s closer to 9,000,” Cruce said. “When Page Memorial was built, 535 people were living in Aberdeen. You can see … the need to bring Aberdeen library resources up to the current century.”
The new library will work in partnership with Page Memorial to continue its legacy as a free public library. One idea is to use Page Memorial as a museum for historical documents about Aberdeen and its founding families.
Cruce hopes to see the library completed by 2025 but said it all depends on funding. Check or money order donations can be mailed to the Friends of Aberdeen Library at P.O. Box 583, Aberdeen.
The group also hosts a meeting on the fourth Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Aberdeen Fire Department. They will not be meeting in November or December because of the holidays.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
