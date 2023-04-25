IMG-4133.jpg

St. John Paul II Catholic School eighth-graders Josh Brooks and Johnny Camacho help younger students light candles in memory of those who perished in Nazi Germany during the school's annual Yom HaShoah commemoration on April 20.

 Mary Kate Murphy | The Pilot

Students at St. John Paul II Catholic School devoted Holocaust Remembrance Day to learning how the atrocities of Nazi Germany irrevocably changed life for children not so different from themselves.

Each spring, the school commemorates Yom HaShoah with a ceremonial reading of names to affirm the lives of those Jews and others who perished in the concentration and extermination camps of Europe. Yom HaShoah is recognized internationally on the day of the Hebrew calendar coinciding with the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

IMG-4138.jpg

Erin Rach, right, and Kamran Mahmoud in the role of guards watch their schoolmates pass through the gates of the Thereisenstadt concentration camp exhibit. Exhibits for the St. John Paul II Catholic School Yom HaShoah project were loaned by the N.C. Council on the Holocaust.

