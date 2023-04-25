St. John Paul II Catholic School eighth-graders Josh Brooks and Johnny Camacho help younger students light candles in memory of those who perished in Nazi Germany during the school's annual Yom HaShoah commemoration on April 20.
Erin Rach, right, and Kamran Mahmoud in the role of guards watch their schoolmates pass through the gates of the Thereisenstadt concentration camp exhibit. Exhibits for the St. John Paul II Catholic School Yom HaShoah project were loaned by the N.C. Council on the Holocaust.
Students at St. John Paul II Catholic School devoted Holocaust Remembrance Day to learning how the atrocities of Nazi Germany irrevocably changed life for children not so different from themselves.
Each spring, the school commemorates Yom HaShoah with a ceremonial reading of names to affirm the lives of those Jews and others who perished in the concentration and extermination camps of Europe. Yom HaShoah is recognized internationally on the day of the Hebrew calendar coinciding with the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.
This year it fell on April 18. On April 20, with the help of several exhibits loaned by the N.C. Council on the Holocaust, St. John Paul’s eighth grade students offered their younger schoolmates a glimpse into how children — even those who survived — experienced life in Nazi-occupied Europe.
One exhibit featured the character of Nicholas Winton. Winton was a young British stockbroker when he arranged for 669 children, most of them Jewish, to escape from Czechoslovakia for England in 1939. Winton’s was one of many efforts collectively known as Kindertransport, that brought children to relative safety in Great Britain from Nazi Germany.
Eighth-grader Taryn Rashash played the role of a foster parent as well as a “guard” leading younger students through the exhibit. Before getting involved with the Yom HaShoah project, she was familiar with the basic facts of the Holocaust.
But learning about how Kristallnacht and other acts of violence against Jews upended the lives of real families — and that even Christians of Jewish descent were targeted — put real impact behind vague concepts from a history book.
“Always be kind to each other, love and support each other no matter what. That’s what we’re called to is love,” Taryn said. “We know how to forgive, and also to stay educated so that history doesn’t repeat itself.”
The final exhibit simulated a “classroom” at the Theresienstadt concentration camp in what is now the Czech Republic. The camp was a propaganda tool for the Nazis, who officially referred to the genocide of Jews and extermination of other minorities, political dissidents and the disabled as “resetlement” to forced labor camps in the east.
Theresienstadt was maintained as such an “example” for Red Cross inspectors and other international visitors, but in reality Jews were routinely deported from the camp to Auschwitz, where most of them died. Of the estimated 15,000 children who passed through Theresienstadt, about 100 survived.
“It’s supposed to be a camp that looks nice to guests from other countries, but Terezin is actually a prison meant to keep Jewish families from escaping the Nazis,” a student narrated.
“Now you are being taken here, supposedly to a safe place, the guards tell you. Come in, decide for yourself.”
The exhibit paid homage to the rich cultural life among the prisoners of Theresienstadt. It recreated the classroom of Friedl Dicker-Brandeis, an Austrian artist who led drawing classes, and designed sets and costumes for the children’s performances. She was later killed at Auschwitz.
Hung around the exhibit were pieces of art drawn by Israeli students who imagined what prisoners their age might have drawn under the circumstances.
“Whenever guests came in, they weren’t allowed to express any emotion, any feeling,” said Drew Maczko. “They weren't even allowed to tell them what’s going on. The only time they were able to show what they were feeling was during Frau Friedl’s art classes.”
Drew played the role of Pavel Friedmann, who wrote a poem known as “The Butterfly” while at Theresienstadt. The poem was discovered after the camp’s liberation, and Friedmann posthumously honored.
“Nature doesn’t live inside the ghetto, and people don’t live inside the ghetto. Nature will end up dying and people will end up being shipped to Auschwitz,” Drew explained.
He hoped the younger students that his classmates guided through the exhibit learn a lasting lesson about the dangers of hate and division among people.
“We are all human beings made by God himself, and we all deserve to be treated the same,” he said. “No one is better than anyone else, no one is less than anyone else.”
Students also read the names of Holocaust victims and lit candles in their honor, giving life and light to people who were stripped of their homes, belongings, families, identities and finally their lives in Adolf Hitler’s quest to eradicate them from Europe.
“It’s very important to keep in memory the Jews that passed away in the concentration camps during the Holocaust,” said Kailyn Fernandez. “They weren’t just numbers, they were actually people and we do keep in mind who they actually were.”
