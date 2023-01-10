About 35 residents came to the Southern Pines Planning Department’s interactive neighborhood meetings last week to give feedback on the Morganton Park development.
The site, owned by the town and located across Morganton Road from the approved Target shopping complex, was identified as a West Southern Pines revitalization project about two years ago.
The town has partnered with the Development Finance Initiative (DFI) from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill School of Government. DFI works with communities to provide expertise on real estate development and finance. Their role helps guide the planning process to ensure a project aligns with community interests and economic development.
DFI recognized this area as a key gateway to the community and a good location for development. After DFI used community engagement to identify needs for the area, including retail, recreation and housing opportunities, it passed the preliminary design to town staff.
Taking lead on the project is senior planner Alaina Mallette. She and others within the planning department have worked to create a conceptual development plan that will act as a framework for allowed uses and design standards.
The three meetings, a site walkthrough and two drop-in sessions served as a time for the community to talk with planners and provide feedback on building designs.
One design-changing detail suggested during the site walkthrough was making the Stephens Street connector either one-way with a greenway or only a greenway.
Before the meeting, the plan was either to have no road or a two-lane road through the development. Planning and Development Specialist Rachel Mann said “the idea literally came out of the field from residents.”
If a one-way road, it would flow from Morganton Road through what is planned as senior housing, Mallette said.
Mallette presented the idea during the following drop-in sessions, piquing the interest of many residents. Mallette read comments from residents expressing their desire to have a greenway in the community.
“Leave the greenway,” Mallette read. “No extension, add greenway. Great for biking, walking (and) children will enjoy.”
Residents did not want the road to be a thoroughfare from Morganton Road to Pennsylvania Avenue, Mallette said. Changing the flow to one-way or making it greenway traffic only, would be more in line with the area's character and still allow for connectivity.
Another piece to come from the sessions was naming the development. Up to now, town staff has just called it the West Southern Pines planned development. Community suggestions included Stephen’s Place, Heritage Square, Walden’s Place and McLean’s Corner.
Stephen’s Place received the most votes from those present. Mallette said it will likely be how she names the plan going forward unless more feedback comes from the community.
Those who attended the drop-in sessions got the opportunity to vote on building designs for the different land uses within the development. Mallette said the in-person survey was the same thing as an online survey.
Individuals interested can still provide feedback online at tinyurl.com/WSPPD. The included map details the intended land uses for the development. The surveys will remain open until Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m.
Mallette walked through some of the top choices, including designs that allow for “aging-in-place” in the homeownership section with no stairs and easy access, and a modern-looking YMCA building. Mann read one comment for the recreation center.
“Looks fun. How would a kid look at it and not want to go there,” Mann read.
Another aspect the planning team and the community want to include are historic signage and wayfinding signs. These signs will help preserve and share the area's history by providing snippets of information and directing individuals to different historic sites.
Mallette plans to wrap up the conceptual design before the start of next week so the proposal can move forward. The proposal is anticipated for review by the planning board in February and the town council in March.
For more information, Mallette can be reached at (910) 692-4003, amallette@southernpines.net or 801 SE Service Road, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
