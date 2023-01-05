A field tour of the West Southern Pines Morganton Road project drew a diverse crowd Thursday morning. Neighboring property owners, town officials and nonprofit organization representatives walked the site – with conceptual maps in-hand – while senior planner Alaina Mallette and Rachel Mann, a planning and community development specialist, answered questions.
The goal of this “visioning exercise” was to solicit feedback on the town-owned site project and, more specifically, whether these plans should include a direct road extension to South Stephens Street.
An online map and surveys for the project can be found at tinyurl.com/WSPPD. The map details the intended locations for the various land uses. The surveys will remain open until Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m.
Two drop-in meetings are also scheduled this week to share updates and gather more feedback from the community on the conceptual plan. The first meeting will be Friday, Jan. 6 from 6-8 p.m. and the second on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 8-10 a.m., both at the E.S. Douglass Community Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Residents can stop by at any point during those two-hour blocks.
Revitalization efforts in West Southern Pines kicked off discussion about this town-owned site over two years ago. Development Finance Initiative (DFI), from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill School of Government, was brought in to help develop plans. DFI works with communities to provide expertise on real estate development and finance. Their role is to help guide the planning process to ensure a project aligns with community interests and economic development. DFI used community feedback to create a preliminary design that features retail, office, recreation and housing opportunities.
In October, DFI passed their preliminary design to town staff to design a conceptual development plan, which will set a framework for the type of development allowed and design standards. In addition to public meetings, Mallette and Mann have gone door-to-door in the neighborhood surrounding the property to talk about what uses the community would like to see.
Much of the conversation Thursday morning focused on potential traffic impacts to the quiet, residential section of West Southern Pines at the rear of the 20-acre site. There are several alternatives to how any new streets could connect to the existing community.
The conceptual plan includes a retail and office area on the Morganton Road side of the site, with a primary entrance and roundabout in the center of this commercial section. To the rear of the property would be affordable housing, including rental opportunities for seniors. The site encompasses a section of South Henley Street, where a new YMCA facility has been proposed. The layout includes both new roads and new walking paths to connect different areas.
Southern Pines Mayor Pro Tem Paul Murphy noted that ease of access would be an important factor in terms of economic development for the historically Black West Southern Pines community.
However, several nearby property owners expressed concern about speeding and how a new direct connector road would increase traffic on residential roads.
Resident Iris Kelly-Wallace said speeding has been a problem on South Carlisle Street, which was extended to connect with the new Southern Pines Elementary. She questioned if more speed limit signs and traffic enforcement would be provided.
“What are the proactive changes you are going to make on the community side, within reason, with these plans? There are elderly and children in the area and there are already (speeding) issues,” said Kelly-Wallace.
Nora Bowman, a lifelong area resident, said South Stephens Street was almost entirely residential. She suggested traffic should be encouraged to use existing roads where there are more commercial businesses, like South Carlisle Street, which connects to West Pennsylvania Avenue near the E.S. Douglass Community Center.
Mallette said there are options in how streets are designed that could help slow and control traffic, including bike lanes, parking areas, medians and decorative plantings.
Kelly-Wallace recommended a one-way connection of South Stephens Street through the senior housing portion could be an alternative, allowing accessibility while limiting “cut-through” traffic concerns.
Another suggestion was the addition of a greenway path through the center of West Southern Pines Morganton Road project site, with wayfinding signage and benches, that would encourage foot and non-motorized traffic between West Southern Pines and the retail and office area, and adjacent shopping centers.
Following the scheduled drop-in information sessions this weekend, planning staff will update the conceptual plan based on feedback from the community. It is anticipated the Planning Board will review the proposal in February and the Town Council in March.
DFI’s initial community outreach informed guiding public interests for this project, which were previously approved by the Town Council. Using these guiding interests, the project should be designed and implemented to:
Serve as a distinctive entry point to the West Southern Pines neighborhood and Morganton Road area;
Allow for a greater density of commercial uses along Morganton Road and transition to lower density uses that align with the residential character of the West Southern Pines neighborhood;
Align with the West Southern Pines neighborhood’s revitalization goal to increase economic and physical vitality while preserving the neighborhood’s culture and character;
Include publicly accessible recreational uses currently not available in the area;
Provide pedestrian and bike access to and around the site, including improved connectivity from the West Southern Pines neighborhood to Morganton Road without substantially increasing non-resident traffic; and
Minimize public investment and maximize private investment.
For questions or to obtain more information, please contact Alaina Mallette, Senior Planner, by phone, email, or in person.
Phone: 910-692-4003 extension 7232
Email: amallette@southernpines.net
Office: 801 SE Service Road
Southern Pines, NC 28387
Contact Laura Douglass at (910) 693-2475 or laura@thepilot.com.
