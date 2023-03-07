Cameron residents who are working on a fast-approaching goal to preserve an iconic town building are seeing good progress toward achieving success.
Residents recently formed the Cameron Historic Preservation, Inc. to raise money to save Miss Belle’s from demolition before May 1. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, Town Clerk Wendy Butner said the group raised $83,055, nearly half the $175,000 goal.
Murdock McLeod McKeithen, a prominent merchant in Cameron, built the home for his bride, Isabelle Mary Ferguson, in 1892. The two-story Victorian house sits behind two old magnolia trees along Carthage Road.
Their granddaughter, Isabel McKeithen Thomas, turned the home into Miss Belle’s Tea Room and Antiques in 1985. It stayed open until the mid-2000s.
Sylvia Caddell, a longtime resident of Cameron, spoke about the importance of saving the home.
“We need to save this house because it is what Cameron is about,” Caddell said. “The history and the beauty of these old historical buildings is what makes Cameron so special, so unique. As a child growing up here, it means everything to me, and now my granddaughters, my grandchildren are learning that history from me, and it can be carried on from there.”
The property, about 13 acres, was bought in 2015 by James and Beverly Prince of Walk by Faith Christian Center, Inc. They applied for a demolition permit from the town last fall, but the town delayed action to save the home.
Gary Oldham, vice chair of the roughly five-month-old historic preservation committee in Cameron, offered to take the house. Oldham and his wife Lora own the historic Foust house, built in 1879, up the road from Miss Belle’s.
The property includes an open field — the perfect relocation for Miss Belle’s while maintaining the town’s historic district. The plan is to move the house, an L-shaped addition and a barn from the original property.
But it’s expensive to move a house. Along with paying a company to lift and transfer the building physically, power lines need to be raised, and fiber optic cables need to be disconnected and reconnected.
The house will be the Oldhams’ private property once moved, making all other expenses their responsibility. The fundraising efforts are solely to move the house and save it from demolition.
Oldham plans to restore the historic building and make it into a short-term rental property to “share Miss Belle’s with the community.”
The town previously looked at working with the Pines Preservation Guild, a non-profit organization in the Sandhills region that brings awareness to at-risk historic homes, for a fiscal sponsorship. The sponsorship would have allowed people to donate money and receive a tax deduction before the Cameron Historic Preservation, Inc. had a pending status as a non-profit.
However, after consultations with its legal and financial teams, the Guild decided it could not provide a fiscal sponsorship “due to the very accelerated timeline of this project and the complicated, often months-long fiscal sponsorship process … without delaying their efforts,” according to an email from Leslie Brians, co-founder and executive director.
But Brians wrote that the Guild would offer assistance by promoting the fundraising efforts and donating 10 percent of the proceeds from its “Keep Cameron Historic” apparel between now and May 1.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to Cameron Historic Preservation, Inc. online at http://www.townofcameron.com/ or by mail to P.O. Box 1, Cameron, N.C. 28326.
The town will host a Save Miss Belle’s Bash on March 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 637 Carthage St. There will be food, music, a silent and live action, a 50/50 raffle and car wash by the Union Pines football team.
