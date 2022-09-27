Job seekers sometimes need one-on-one help with finding jobs, filling out applications, building resumes or other job related tasks. To help those who need it, NCWorks Career Advisor Timothy Ingram will be at the Southern Pines Public Library on Monday mornings, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., to provide free employment assistance for members of the community.
NCWorks is an organization that provides job training, resume services, and helps match employers with prospective employees. They found the Southern Pines Public Library to be a natural fit when it comes to meeting people where they are.
“Libraries are excellent resources for people throughout the county and we would like to utilize this resource to expand our reach and supply employment services, especially to those who may not be able to visit us at our main location in Aberdeen,” says Ingram.
NCWorks hopes to start removing barriers that stand between Moore County residents and a meaningful career. For some, navigating online employment applications can be a challenge.
“Skill and credential attainment is often another barrier to employment and we offer program services that will assist with coordinating educational goals and even pay for training and supplies for those who qualify,” says Ingram.
For more information visit www.sppl.net or call the Library at (910) 692-8235. The library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines. The NCWorks Career Center is located at 245 Shepherd Trail, in Aberdeen.
