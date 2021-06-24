The N.C. Department of Transportation is encouraging disadvantaged businesses (DBE), including minority-owned and woman-owned enterprises, to compete for state transportation contracts.
On Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m.- noon, NCDOT’s Division of Highways in partnership with its Office of Civil Rights will host an in-person outreach event at the Division 8 Office in Carthage to help educate owners of disadvantaged business enterprises about how to do business with NCDOT.
Division 8 consists of Chatham, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond and Scotland counties,
“Our agency advertises and awards numerous contracts for projects big and small each year, but often many of these businesses may not be aware of how to work with our agency,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “Each project is an opportunity to encourage small and disadvantaged business participation, and to provide those businesses access to compete on NCDOT contracts.”
NCDOT awards contracts in many areas including mowing, litter pickup, landscaping, snow and ice removal, traffic control, painting, striping, and road construction.
During the outreach events, highway division staff will be on hand to discuss the types of contracts, advertisements for upcoming projects, as well as letting and award processes.
Interested businesses must register to attend the event. To RSVP for the Division 8 event, contact Reuben Blakley at rblakley@ncdot.gov or 910-773-8003.
For more information, visit the NCDOT webpage www.ncdot.gov/highwaysdbe. You can also watch a video about contract opportunities and what event attendees will learn at https://youtu.be/fajlwy6HhdI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.