Watch for Me NC focuses on reducing pedestrian and bicyclist injuries and fatalities through public education and community engagement partnerships with local law enforcement. North Carolina communities interested in participating in the 2022 safety program may submit applications to the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
"It takes everyone working together to keep bicyclists and pedestrians safe,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “The educational materials, hands-on training and critical partnerships forged by “Watch for Me NC” goes a long way towards making our communities safer.”
Communities selected to participate will receive free training, technical assistance and safety tools provided by N.C. Department of Transportation and the UNC Highway Safety Research Center. Communities are encouraged to form coalitions with diverse stakeholders, such as law enforcement agencies, schools and community groups, all of whom will be eligible to attend training sessions. In addition, communities will receive support that is individually customized, helping them plan outreach, share opportunities and troubleshoot challenges.
Watch for Me NC partners will also receive materials with pedestrian and bicycle safety messages to aid in engagement at public events. Communities may also be eligible to receive advertising such as radio PSAs and vehicle wrapper ads. Applicants should be able to demonstrate support from local law enforcement agencies and, if applicable, campus police, plus the capacity to participate fully in the program.
To learn how to apply, visit https://www.watchformenc.org/about/participate/. Applications are due Feb. 18, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.