Road Paving

Small, women-owned and disadvantaged business owners wanting to learn how to compete for state transportation contracts are invited to attend a free workshop Saturday, Jan. 29, in Moore County.

The in-person workshop will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Division 8 headquarters, 150 DOT Drive in Carthage. Staff members from Division 8, which covers Chatham, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond and Scotland counties, will be at the workshop to answer questions. Any business owner or representative wishing to attend should RSVP with Reuben Blakley at rblakley@ncdot.gov or 910-773-8003.

The informational meeting presented by N.C. Department of Transportation is aimed at disadvantaged businesses enterprises, which include small businesses and companies run by minorities or women. Many small businesses may not be familiar with the letting and award process and how to become prequalified as a subcontractor.

NCDOT is looking for more companies to perform contract work such as mowing, roadside litter pickup, snow removal, traffic control, road construction and maintenance.

The department will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols such as social distancing and face coverings during the upcoming workshop.

The NCDOT Chief Engineer’s Office and the department’s Office of Civil Rights began organizing the quarterly outreach events last year for disadvantaged business enterprises. To learn more about the disadvantaged business enterprise outreach initiative, visit this NCDOT page.

