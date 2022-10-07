The Operation Crash Reduction campaign occurred this past week in an effort to reduce speeding in N.C. This event was a part of a larger campaign designed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to target unsafe driving behaviors.
The campaign focused on areas with the highest numbers of crash-induced deaths: North Carolina, the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.
“We have an epidemic of high-speed crashes occurring on roads in North Carolina, and that’s why agencies across the state opted to make speeding the focus on this year’s ‘Operation Crash Reduction’ campaign,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) in a statement. “This is part of GHSP’s broader efforts to combat a dangerous increase in speeding through increased enforcement, public awareness, policy and more.”
Data collected by the safety program showed that 424 individuals in N.C. died in speed-related crashes in 2021. There have been more than 300 crash-related deaths every year since 2017. In a breakdown of the data, a quarter of the speed-related deaths in N.C. from 2017-2021 were male drivers between the ages of 20 and 29.
Over 4,000 crashes have occurred in Moore county between January 2021 and July 2022. Fatalities totaled 36 as a result of 31 collisions. For three of these collisions, speed was listed as a contributing factor. Speed was also a factor for 224 of the overall crashes in this timeframe.
U.S. 15, U.S. 1 and N.C. 2 experienced the highest number of crashes from 2021-2022. The intersections of U.S. 1 with U.S. 15, Johnson Street and Magnolia Drive were top locations.
“Speed a little. Lose a lot.” is an initiative within the GHSP to reduce speeding. Julia Casadonte, the communications manager for GHSP, shared that speeding does not save people much time.
“The difference can be negligible — but it can have life-altering consequences, such as causing your own death or the death of someone else, thereby altering a family's life forever,” Casadonte wrote. “We're imploring people to slow down and stop these fatalities that don't have to happen.”
According to the N.C. Department of Transportation: “a crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or higher is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality as a crash where the speed limit is 45 or 50 mph, and nearly five times as likely as a crash where the speed limit is below 40 mph.”
