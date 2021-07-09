Funding for business projects or innovative start-ups may be available through NC IDEA. The organization’s fall 2021 grant application period runs Aug. 2-30.
Online and in-person information sessions are scheduled to highlight two of the organization’s grant opportunities that are designed to support ambitious, growth-oriented companies.
NC IDEA Micro awards small, $10,000 project-based grants to young companies or entrepreneurs who are testing a big, new business idea.
Since 2018, this program has awarded nearly $960,000 in grant funding to 96 companies throughout the state.
NC IDEA Seed offers early stage companies the critical funding they need to scale faster. The $50,000 grants are awarded to innovative startups with a proven concept – even if they are not yet profitable. The funds, along with mentorship and guidance, push companies forward and reduce risk associated with growing startups. Since 2006, NC IDEA SEED has awarded over $7.5 million in grant funding to 169 companies throughout the state. Nearly 70 percent of these companies are still operating today; and collectively they have raised over $295 million in funding and generated over 1,860 jobs.
Interested applicants may attend a free webinar information session on Monday, July 26 at 4 p.m., to learn more about NC IDEA’s grant opportunities and gain insight on how to write a competitive application.
Register now to attend online https://www.simpletix.com/e/nc-idea-fall-2021-grants-information-sessi-tickets-73793
Additional in-person information sessions are planned for Asheville, Charlotte, Research Triangle, Wilmington and Winston-Salem.
For more information, visit https://ncidea.org/
