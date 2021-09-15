A new four-way stop traffic design will be installed at a Richmond County interchange this week as the result of a recent safety study.
Currently, only drivers on N.C. 73 and Pressley Rankin Highway are required to stop at their junction with U.S. 220 just north of Ellerbe.
New signs and markings on U.S. 220 will be installed to complete an all-way stop at this junction. The work is set to begin Wednesday at 8 a.m. and should be complete by early afternoon, weather permitting.
All-way stop intersections are shown to reduce fatalities and injuries by 77 percent. Learn more about the value of all-way stops on the N.C. Department of Transportation’s safety and mobility webpage.
Drivers should be mindful of crews working in the roadway at this location Wednesday and familiarize themselves with this new design to be prepared to stop on U.S. 220 at this junction going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.