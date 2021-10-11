Teasers- road work Carthage 15-501 08.jpg

The N.C. Department of Transportation is seeking feedback from the public on a pair of proposed improvements along the U.S. 1/15-501 corridor in Lee County.

Addressing needs identified in the Lee County Comprehensive Transportation Plan, the side-by-side projects are proposed as following:

Convert U.S. 1/15-501 to a reduced conflict intersection design between White Hill Road and south of Bryan Drive, on U.S. 15-501. This project is identified as U-5975.

Convert U.S. 1/15-501 to a reduced conflict intersection design from south of Bryan Drive to north of Carthage Street and improve the intersection at N.C. 78/Tramway Road. This project is identified as U-5927.

Two alternatives are being considered:

Alternative 1 would relocate Tramway Road to a new alignment moving west from Bruce Coggins Road between the VA Outpatient Clinic and Westfield Rehabilitation and Health Center, intersecting U.S. 1/15-501 across from Pendergrass Road.

Alternative 2 would relocate Tramway Road from about 2,000 feet east of Bruce Coggins Road moving west behind the VA Outpatient Clinic and Westfield Rehabilitation and Health Center, also connecting to U.S. 1/15-501 at the Pendergrass Road intersection.

In addition to reducing congestion in the area where Tramway, Center Church and Pendergrass roads intersect U.S. 1/15-501, these proposed projects would make the area safer. Reduced conflict intersections typically use raised medians to direct traffic to make right turns at intersections, reducing the number of potential conflict points where drivers and pedestrians can collide.

Maps and video presentations on the proposed improvements are available on the project’s webpage at https://publicinput.com/US-1-15-501-Sanford.

The public is encouraged to submit comments through Oct. 29 by filling out the forms on the webpage, emailing S-1-15-501-Sanford@Publicinput.com, or calling 855-925-2801 (Code 8173).

Those who do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request prior by calling (800) 481-6494.

