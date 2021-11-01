The N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT) is again asking the public for feedback on how the agency is performing and ways it can improve its customer service.
Now in its sixth year, the survey takes about 15 minutes to complete, and the link is mobile-friendly.
Participation can help the department identify ways to make North Carolina transportation services safer, more efficient and customer focused.
Administered by North Carolina State University's Institute for Transportation Research and Education, the survey is grouped into eight core transportation services: motor vehicle transportation (highway), bicycle, pedestrian, transit (local bus), passenger rail, ferry, general aviation and the Division of Motor Vehicles.
The N.C. General Assembly requires the survey and results be used to measure DOT’s customer service performance across the department.
To participate in the survey visit https://www.ncdot.gov/
Survey responses must be received by the end of November. The results will be available to the public on the agency’s website by March 2021.
