Teasers- road work Carthage 15-501 09.jpg

Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

If you own a small, woman-owned or minority-owned contracting business, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Division of Highways wants to work with you.

DOT in partnership with its Office of Civil Rights started hosting Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) outreach events in all 14 highway divisions earlier this year.

The Division 8 Office in Carthage hosted an outreach event on Saturday, June 26. Division 8 consists of Chatham, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond and Scotland counties,

The next round of statewide outreach events will be held in September. Division 8 will conduct a virtual meeting on Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-noon. Interested businesses are encouraged to RSVP to Reuben Blakley at (910) 773-8003 or rblakley@ncdot.gov

DOT's Division of Highways advertises and awards numerous contracts each year for all sorts of transportation work. Each project is an opportunity for NCDOT to encourage DBE participation and provide equitable and balanced access for these businesses to compete on contracts. Contract opportunities statewide, include construction, maintenance, emergency work, mowing, traffic control, tree service, cleaning service, litter pickup and dead animal removal.

