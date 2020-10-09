Sign at the new Midland Road traffic circle looking west.

File photo: Pavement markings direct vehicles through the new roundabout on Midland Road in Southern Pines.

 Photograph by David Sinclair/The Pilot

A new survey that launched Friday is the last chance for the public to comment on draft recommendations that will be used to finalize the state’s 30-year transportation plan.

The N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT) received feedback about the future of transportation over the past two years through three surveys and an interactive map. This input helped develop the draft recommendations for NC Moves 2050 – the state’s long-range transportation plan.

From now through Nov. 9, residents can participate in an online survey and leave comments on these draft recommendations. Examples include:

-Increased safety policies

-Connections to technology based transportation systems

-More access to transportation jobs

-Increased partnerships with schools and private sector innovators

-Improved bicycle and pedestrian accommodations

Find the survey and more information about the NC Moves 2050 Plan at www.publicinput.com/ncmoves

