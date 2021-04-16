Sunset Whispering Pines01.jpg

File photo: Hanna McCarthy practices yoga as the sun sets over Pine Lake in Whispering Pines. Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Let’s get moving this May! Moore County Cooperative Extension is hosting its first virtual wellness challenge with the goal of encouraging, motivating, and supporting the residents of Moore County while they increase their daily physical activity and overall health and wellness.

If you sign up for the challenge, you’ll need to track the amount of time that you spend performing physical activity during the week. Physical activity can include walking, jogging, yoga, running, biking, resistance training, at-home workouts, or any other type of exercise that you love.

All participants who sign up and log the time that they spent exercising through weekly google form check-ins, will be entered to win the weekly prizes. Some of the prizes that you could win include a 32 oz water bottle that has a fruit infuser, a condensation sleeve, and a strap to make for easy carrying, a MagicBullet blender to blend all your summertime smoothies, a hammock to relax outdoors in, a foam roller kit for muscle recovery, or the game of Spikeball to challenge your family and friends to a game outdoors. The grand prize for this challenge will be a Fitbit Inspire.

There is no cost to participate in the Move Moore May challenge. Register by May 3 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/move-moore-may-tickets-149177912151

There will also be a weekly Zoom meeting held every Wednesday in May that will also include a free live workout. Individuals can participate virtually with other members of the challenge and a live randomized drawing for the winner of the weekly prize.

Selected participants will be contacted and must pick up their prize from the Moore County Center office located at 707 Pinehurst Avenue, Carthage, NC 28327.

