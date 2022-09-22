National Hunting and Fishing Day in North Carolina is an annual celebration that promotes outdoor recreation and conservation. Join us at one of our family-friendly events highlighting our region’s extraordinary hunting and fishing heritage.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, admission is free to the John Lentz Hunter Education Complex, 1017 Millstone Road, Ellerbe, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participate in a full schedule of events or check out the many activities that will be ongoing throughout the day on the Lentz campus. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day. Registration is not required.
Planned activities include pond fishing, backyard Bass casting station, shotgun, rifle, and muzzleloading ranges, archery (basic field archery and 3D course), decoy carving booth and demonstrations, turkey calling and hunting demonstrations, tree stand safety education booth, skins and skulls identification booth, "Ask a Wildlife Law Enforcement Officer" booth, getting Started Outdoors presentations and outdoor cooking demonstrations.
Also Saturday, Sept. 24, at the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center, 7489 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be wildlife expo.
Participate in hands-on interactive exhibits and demonstrations to learn more about the natural environment around you, and the important roles that hunting and fishing play in North Carolina’s wildlife conservation. Registration to participate in this event is required.
Planned activities include fishing, casting competition, fly fishing, fly tying, lure making, kayaking, aquatic insect identification and education, BB gun range, archery range, boating safety, boating simulator, tree stand safety, snake handling, duck and goose calling, retriever demonstrations, electrofishing boat display and adaptive shooting rig display.
