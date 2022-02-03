In recent weeks, several Moore County residents in and around the Pinehurst area have gone to their mailboxes to find a box of new checks from TD Bank printed with their name and personal information — from accounts that they didn’t open.
Authorities say that this is part of a nationwide fraud, but it has come as a cluster in the southern end of the county, including several residents in Pinewild Country Club.
“Sometimes places like TD — or with Chase last year — they were offering $200 to start a new account,” Pinehurst Police Chief Glen Webb said. “(The scammers) would open the new account, the cash would go into it and then they would get that money and the people whose names were used to open the account would find out when stuff started showing up at the house a few weeks later.”
TD Bank does not have a branch in North Carolina; the closest location is in Florence, South Carolina.
Pinewild Homeowner Association president Leighton Smith said that he believes that up to 25 people in the gated community have received checks from accounts started in their names. The association this week worked to get the proper information in the hands of the homeowners to protect their current accounts and their credit score.
“I got as much information as I could about who to contact and the phone numbers associated therewith. I put out a message last night, I updated it this morning and I’ve got another update to send out later today with information from the chief of police in Pinehurst,” Smith said. “My advice to my folks around here is if you want to call the 24-hour hotline, do it late at night and you might get through to them.”
He also advised his neighbors to check in with one of the credit reporting agencies.
Webb said that no one who has reported the identity fraud to the Pinehurst Police Department has incurred a loss in their current accounts from this breach.
This type of data breach has become common in recent years for criminals to steal personal information from individuals in a database, and use that information to start accounts. Webb said this has happened in the area recently.
“It comes in rashes and there isn’t a local suspect doing this, so it makes it tough for us,” Webb said. “There’s scams like, you are online and you click on the wrong thing and someone got your information, or you answer the phone call and you gave out too much information. These are scams that are happening on a national and international basis.”
Several Pinewild residents were quick to report the issue to the police, and others in the Pinehurst area reported identity theft as well, according to information on the department’s Citizen Connect alert software.
Webb said the communication used by residents in Pinewild helps to make sure the proper measures are taken when individuals are informed they have had an account opened in their name.
“It’s great for us that they are so well connected so that way if anything goes on, we are ahead of the curve with them,” Webb said. “They don’t let anything slide over there, which is a good thing. I definitely encourage that type of communication.”
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office has received seven reports as of Wednesday, Major Andy Conway said, and those reports seem to be focused not too far from the Pinehurst area in West End and Carthage.
The hard part is what advice to give residents caught up in the scam because, often they didn’t do anything to begin with.
“People should also be very vigilant, not clicking on links they don’t recognize,” Webb said. “If they do receive checks or debit cards from accounts they didn’t open, they need to let us know so we can get them plugged into the right places.
“We’re referring them to the fraud departments with TD as well as the federal authorities who are going to have to work these cases.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
