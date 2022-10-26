Elijah McCormick

Elijah McCormick, a Pinecrest grad, will audition for "American Idol," in Nashville next month. Pictured above, Assistant Principal Alvita Thomas and Pinecrest Principal Stefanie Phillips offer their support. 

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Walking across the stage to accept his high school diploma in 2019, Elijah McCormick was looking forward to a fun-filled summer. A standout soloist with Pinecrest’s Chamber Ensemble, he was planning to head to the beach later that afternoon with friends. He also had a secret; he was going to audition for a national television singing competition.

Three hours later, it all came to a halt. Less than a mile from his home, McCormick, then 18, was seriously injured in a head-on vehicle collision on June 8, 2019. Witnesses pulled him from his wrecked car and he was taken by helicopter to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

Elijah McCormick

Elijah McCormick was hospitalized for 79 days following his accident in June 2019. Contributed photos
Elijah Strong

Elijah Strong! Elijah McCormick with his some of his favorite fans, Assistant Principal Alvita Thomas and Principal Stefanie Phillips, of Pinecrest High School. 

(4) comments

Shelia Myrick

God Bless you and good luck!

Barbara Misiaszek

Good luck, Elijah. We will be watching!

Karl Williams

Good luck Elijah, and have fun!

Tessie Taylor

Super excited. I will be watching. Grateful for this amazing blessing.

