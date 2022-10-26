Elijah McCormick, a Pinecrest grad, will audition for "American Idol," in Nashville next month. Pictured above, Assistant Principal Alvita Thomas and Pinecrest Principal Stefanie Phillips offer their support.
Walking across the stage to accept his high school diploma in 2019, Elijah McCormick was looking forward to a fun-filled summer. A standout soloist with Pinecrest’s Chamber Ensemble, he was planning to head to the beach later that afternoon with friends. He also had a secret; he was going to audition for a national television singing competition.
Three hours later, it all came to a halt. Less than a mile from his home, McCormick, then 18, was seriously injured in a head-on vehicle collision on June 8, 2019. Witnesses pulled him from his wrecked car and he was taken by helicopter to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.
Without identification — his driver’s license had been destroyed when the vehicle caught fire — the medical team nicknamed him “Golden Child,” because the tips of his hair were dyed blonde.
“The first two weeks, I had dreams but I don’t remember anything,” McCormick says.
His 6-foot frame was shattered. He was placed on dialysis, had a feeding tube, endured 10 surgeries and “coded” multiple times.
When he eventually woke up, his first instinct was to sing.
With a trach tube still in place, he gave voice to “Gratefully Broken,” by Tasha Cobbs Leonard.
“It’s a song about God breaking you down to position you better. I guess that is what is happening now for me. I hate that the accident happened, but I’m not going to hate why it happened.” McCormick adds, “God is good.”
After 79 days in the hospital, McCormick returned home to continue healing. These days he lives in Raeford, works as a technician for an ophthalmologist in Aberdeen and attends classes at Sandhills Community College.
Singing remains his passion.
Next month he’ll finally get his chance to shine. McCormick is headed to Nashville to audition in front of megastars Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for the 21st season of “American Idol.”
He anticipates he’ll be there for about a week, long enough to rehearse, interview and audition by performing one, maybe two songs. The stakes are high; he’ll only get about one minute and 30 seconds to perform. If he gets the nod from at least two of the celebrity judges, he’ll be invited to compete in Hollywood.
A pioneer in the reality-competition genre, “American Idol” was the highest-rated television show for nearly a decade and still is a fan favorite. It’s also launched careers for several of its talented cast members — including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Adam Lambert.
McCormick is ready to see where his “American Idol” journey will take him.
Since childhood he said folks had always told him he was going to do big things. Earlier this summer while chatting with his grandmother, Sharon McLean, he recalls asking her “when God would show me my purpose.”
Within days, he received an invitation to audition.
McCormick credits his mother, Teshauna McCormick, and grandmother for their encouragement.
“My grandma is my prayer partner,” he says.
His preliminary audition this summer was shared with several hundred other hopeful contestants on a Zoom call. Through three rounds, McCormick was directed to new virtual “rooms” where there were fewer competitors. By the end of the 4 ½ hour process, he secured his spot by singing for the show’s executive producer.
McCormick is regularly practicing three or four times a day, singing different songs and playing around with his vocal range. It’ll be wheels up in three weeks, as he hits the skies again. This time around, he’s ready to fly.
“I know people are pulling for me. I feel like I am doing this for me and also for all of us,” he says. “I am putting Moore County on the map.”
God Bless you and good luck!
Good luck, Elijah. We will be watching!
Good luck Elijah, and have fun!
Super excited. I will be watching. Grateful for this amazing blessing.
