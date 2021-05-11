Chants of “We fight. We win” echoed around Southern Pines as a crowd of more than 75 people marched through Southern Pines Saturday holding signs to bring awareness to several pieces of legislation to restore voters’ rights.
The Moore County NAACP and the Transformative Justice Coalition hosted a “votercade” from the old Southern Pines Primary School building that led to teach-ins at Memorial Park in Southern Pines on the John Lewis Voting Rights Action Day.
The nationwide event was being held at more than 150 locations nationwide as the For The People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act that have been introduced in Congress. “House resolutions 1 and 4 are important steps in restoring and realizing John Lewis’ dream of a beloved community,” Moore County NAACP President O’Linda Watkins-McSurely said. “Over the past two years alone, we’re seeing politicians in every level of the government work tirelessly to suppress the vote in communities of color.”
The resolution named after the late U.S. Congressman Lewis puts an emphasis on the Voting Rights Act of 1965's requirement that certain states pre-clear certain changes to their voting laws with the federal government.
Lewis passed away in July 2020, and his passion for easing access to voting was honored in the event.
“We’re here to honor John Lewis’ work and a central part of what he was working for was the right to vote,” said Lowell Simon, one of the leaders for the county’s NAACP.
“Democracy is under attack, not only at the federal level, but the state level and at the local level.”
Watkins-McSurely brought mention to the phrase of “good trouble,” which Lewis was synonymous with, and recalled him saying that the right to vote was “precious and almost sacred.”
The “votercade” of more than 30 cars decorated with signs went through the heart of Southern Pines before reaching the park.
At the teach-ins, local leaders spoke on how this legislation could lead to better funding for schools, climate change, healthcare and other social issues.
Jennifer Breaver spoke on how passage of this bill could prevent gerrymandering in the future.
“I specifically call attention on how important it is to restore the Voting Rights Act at the national level so we can protect against racial gerrymandering, which is still a thing in this state,” she said. “We need to protect our voters and ensure everyone’s right to vote is respected.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
