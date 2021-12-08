The N.C. Supreme Court paused political races across the state late Wednesday. The open filing period began Monday and was expected to continue through Dec. 17.
The court’s action halted filing on all races to review lawsuits alleging gerrymandering in newly drawn election maps passed by the General Assembly in May. The primary scheduled for March 8 now will be held on May 17.
“In light of the great public interest in the subject matter of these cases, the importance of the issues to the constitutional jurisprudence of this state, and the need for urgency,” the Supreme Court wrote.
Candidates who have already filed paperwork with the State Board of Elections or a county board of elections will not need to file again for the same office for the May primary, subject to any court rulings that may impact the candidate’s eligibility. Candidates can also withdraw their paperwork, if they so choose, during the new filing period and may refile for any other office they are eligible to seek, according to the court ruling.
State candidates that have already filed their intent to run in the 2022 election include incumbents Sen. Tom McInnis, for the District 21 seat; Rep. John Sauls, for the District 51 seat; Rep. Ben Moss, for the District 52 seat; and newcomer Maze Jackson, for the District 78 seat.
Local races have also attracted plenty of interest in the first three days of the open filing period including county board candidates Jim Von Canon, for the District 1 seat; John Ritter, for the District 3 seat; and Kurt Cook, for the District 5 seat.
Chris Morgan has filed for the Superior Court Clerk of Moore County; William Britton for Register of Deeds; and Sheriff Ronnie Fields has filed his intent to run for re-election.
Early filing candidates for the Moore County Board of Education include Shannon Davis and Helen Garner Maness, who are both seeking the District 3 seat. Ken Benway, Pauline Bruno, Robin Calcutt, and Rollie Sampson have filed their intent to run for one of two at-large school board seats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.