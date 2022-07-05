Thousands of people will flock to Candor for the N.C. Peach Festival July 14-16, a three-day celebration of the town’s peach-centric history.
After being postponed for two long years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the weekend kicks off with the first ever Peachy Pit Stop cruise-in on Thursday, July 14, 4 to 9 p.m. The evening includes live entertainment and food trucks at Fitzgerald Park. Live entertainment continues Friday, July 15, 4 to 9 p.m., with a concert in the park featuring the Band of Oz.
Saturday’s festivities start bright and early with a peach cooking contest at 8:30 a.m., at Town Hall, with categories for children and adults. The Main Street parade steps off at 10 a.m., followed by more live entertainment featuring the Sand Band from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and The Entertainers taking the stage from 2 to 4 p.m., at Fitzgerald Park. Additional events include helicopter rides from Railroad Street starting at 11 a.m. and the official introduction of the N.C. Peach Festival Queen, Katie Harris at 11:45 a.m. A variety of food and craft vendors will be set up throughout town on Saturday.
The festival is always held the third weekend in July in Candor, which is known as the Peach Capital of North Carolina.
“That is when the majority of the peaches are in season. The festival gives our peach growers an opportunity to bring more people in and for our local businesses to benefit from that as well,” said Mayor Phillip Hearne.
The event is also a homecoming of sorts for this rural, agricultural community just over the western border of Moore County.
“We have people who have moved away to other parts of the state. They always make plans to come back to this event,” Hearne added.
The Sandhills region is famous for its peaches. Growers will tell you it’s the combination of the climate and soil that work together to make a good peach.
Production first gained a foothold with the arrival of a few gentlemen farmers a century ago following World War I, according to Katherine Ball Ripley’s memoir, “Sand in My Shoes.”
The Northerners — men like Raphael Pumpelly, son of a famous geologist, who purchased 500 acres at the highest point in Moore County which he named Samarcand, along with Ralph Page, philanthropist Frederick Taylor Gates, and Roger Alden Derby, gentlemen farmers all — began raising peaches on large tracts in the area.
Biscoe, Candor, Derby and Windblo are all common types of peaches grown in North Carolina that take their names from the farming communities that sprung up primarily along the western fringes of Moore County. Peach growers also cultivated large orchards in Southern Pines, Pinehurst, West End and Eagle Springs.
Today there are more than 50 cultivars in North Carolina that are suitable for production, categorized by two main types: clingstone and freestone.
Clingstone get their name from the way the fruit flesh adheres to the pit. These juicier, yellow varieties ripen from May to August and have a soft texture and high sugar content. Good examples include the Derby and Candor peach.
Freestone peaches are also popular, but have a firmer texture — so they are better for baking — with a bit less sugar content. They also have a longer season, running May to September. Good examples that carry North Carolina-derived names include Norman, Carolina Bell and Windblo, which is a Fourth of July timed peach.
Tricia Webb, deputy clerk of Candor, said they expect a crowd of 8,000 to 10,000 people to attend the 2022 N.C. Peach Festival. For a town with a population of around 900, that is quite a crowd. Mountaire Farms is the presenting sponsor.
“This year, we are trying to move past the pandemic, and we’ve added some extra events on Thursday and Friday for folks to come and enjoy live music,” Hearne said. “We are very appreciative of our sponsors and Mountaire Farms. We could not do this and put this together without these wonderful folks. We want to thank them.”
T-shirts and other festival merchandise will be available for sale at the Candor Town Hall. Also through a special partnership with STARworks, located in the neighboring town of Star, a limited number of locally made, hand-blown glass peaches will be available for purchase at the official N.C. Peach Festival tent.
For more information, visit https://www.ncpeachfestival.com.
If you can't make the festival, here are a few farm stands where you can find fresh peaches and treats.
Chappell Peaches, 672 N.C. 211, Eagle Springs
This fourth generation family-owned farm grows peaches, apples, blueberries and more. The produce stand is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Kalawi Farm and Ben’s Ice Cream, 1515 N.C. 211, Eagle Springs
This fourth generation peach farm family is also famous for their homemade ice cream. The produce stand and ice cream shop are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and Sundays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Johnson Peaches and Dessert Shop, 1348 Tabernacle Church
Road, Candor
Three generations of Johnsons have grown quality fruit, including over 50 varieties of peaches. The produce stand and dessert shop are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, seven days a week.
Parsons Farm and Ice Cream Shop, 909 N.C. 211, Candor
A fourth generation family farm, Parsons is almost equally well known for its peaches as its strawberries. The produce stand is open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. The ice cream shop is open 10 a.m to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
