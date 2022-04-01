“Tramping the track” (that’s Kiwi for “hiking the trail”) of what New Zealanders call ‘the finest walk in the world,’ one encounters breathtaking scenery, fascinating indigenous flora and fauna, and a curious assembly of characters. Sara E. Johnson brings this unique atmosphere to life in her Writer-in-Residence reading at Weymouth Center on Wednesday, April 6, as she reads from her latest mystery, The Bone Track.
The third in the Alexa Glock forensic mystery series, this adventure along The Milford Track of New Zealand’s Fiordland National Park is not a walk in the park. There are landslides, raging rivers, treacherous bridges, Maori curses—and a murderer lurking.
Johnson spent a year exploring New Zealand and says, “Everywhere I snooped, there was a mystery that needed writing. Plots kept jumping into my head. When we returned, setting a series in New Zealand was a way to extend our time there, and relive some experiences.”
Johnson’s debut novel, Molten Mud Murder, was published by Poisoned Pen Press/Sourcebooks in 2019 and was followed up by The Bones Remember (September 2020) and The Bone Track (February 2022).
She is busy writing the fourth in the series, Cape Bones, which she will be working on during her residency in the Writers-in-Residence program at Weymouth.
Johnson is no stranger to the area or to Weymouth. Her family moved to Pinehurst when she was 13, and she attended The O'Neal School and Pinecrest High School. She reflects on her time here, “I loved being features editor for the Pinecrest HS newspaper. I also enjoyed having a column ('Pinecrest Potpourri') in the Pinehurst Outlook. When my sister got married at Weymouth Center in 1985, I remember thinking, ‘What a special place!’” Johnson returned to Weymouth after several of her writer friends who have attended Weymouth’s Writers-in-Residence program encouraged her to apply.
“I’m excited and honored,” she adds. “A week at Weymouth Center to finish my fourth book is priceless!”
Johnson has a B.A. in journalism and an M.A. in education, both from UNC-Chapel Hill. She lives in Durham with her husband, Forrest, and golden-doodle, Beau. She graduated from the Durham Citizen Police Academy in 2018, prior to the publication of her first book and admits forensic class was her favorite and the information she learned there has been invaluable in writing her series. Johnson is also president of Triangle Sisters in Crime, and a member of the North Carolina Writers' Network.
Johnson’s reading is at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, April 6, in the Great Room at Weymouth Center followed by a book signing. Her books will be available for purchase courtesy of the Country Bookshop.
The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required at weymouthcenter.org.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, home to the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame, is located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines.
