Celebrating 40 years of presenting great music in Moore County through the Classical Concert Series, the Arts Council of Moore County, Parsec Financial Wealth Management and Charles Schwab are proud to present the Brooklyn Art Song Society on Monday, April 25, at 8 p.m., at Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines.
The program will include a premiere of "Songs of the Bleeding Pines," which tells the story of how the longleaf pines in Southern Pines were saved. Based on a play by Ray Owen, "Songs of the Bleeding Pines," was written by David Ludwig with words by Owen.
Commissioned by the Arts Council of Moore County, the piece tells the story of conservationist Helen Boyd Dull, who in 1904, saved an ancient stand of longleaf pines after encountering workers bleeding the trees of their resin for the turpentine industry.
Once among the greatest forests, 90 million acres of longleaf were lost to logging and turpentining by the early 1900s. The trees that Dull preserved are now the world’s oldest longleaf pines, surviving because of her faith and commitment – a traveler who fell in love with the woods and fervently protected the land.
The Brooklyn Art Song Society is one of the preeminent organizations dedicated to the vast repertoire of poetry set to music. Its mission is to preserve art song’s direct expressiveness and emotional honesty for today’s audience and future generations. BASS’s innovative and ambitious programs reach thousands of audience members—lifelong classical music and first-time concert-goers alike.
Tickets to this concert are $35 per person and may be purchased at the Arts Council offices, inside the Campbell House, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, or by calling (910) 692-2787.
For additional information and questions about the Arts Council or the Classical Concert Series, call (910) 692-ARTS (2787) or visit www.MooreArt.org.
