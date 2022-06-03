David Seiberling begs the question: where does the music stop and the man begin? For the past 40 years he has been the musical director, the conductor, the maestro of Moore County Concert Band, as well as being music instructor/band man at Union Pines High School and teaching “applied low brass” at UNC Pembroke. When available, he judges competitions and creates band arrangements. Beyond academia, he served his country in the 348th Army Band. Along the way, this Jitterbug Age trombonist performed with The Platters and The Four Tops
No surprise that Seiberling has seen “The Music Man” on screen several times. Ditto stage productions. “I even played in the pit orchestra at one.”
On May 30, at Timmel Pavilion in Pinehurst, Seiberling took a final bow, passing the baton to successor Timothy Altman for the second half of the band’s Memorial Day concert --- free, as always, attended by seniors, rambunctious kids, babies in strollers and a few well-behaved dogs.
As the sounds of Sousa faded the crowd rose from their lawn chairs in applause. The pervading comment: “Dave’s a great guy!”
…
Although talent doesn’t require good genes they certainly don’t hurt.
“There was always music in our house,” Seiberling recalls from childhood. His grandfather played in a Roaring 20s jazz band; his father mastered the trombone, his brother, the tuba. This young man from Ohio, already proficient in several instruments, earned a degree in music education from Appalachian State College. But why band, not orchestra?
“I’ve played in a symphony orchestra. I understand the difference between band and orchestra. I’m a band person,” with trombone his primary instrument.
Seiberling was teaching in Stokes County when he felt the need for a change. A position had opened up at Union Pines. After relocating Seiberling learned of a concert band started by Alan West. “He thought this community should have a band. He saw a potential that I hadn’t.”
Seiberling took over Moore County Concert Band in 1982 after West developed health problems. He put an ad in The Pilot and arranged rehearsal space:
The idea struck a chord: “Crazy response,” Seiberling recalls. “Adults, seniors, people who had been involved in music never forget the experience of playing in a band, what fun it was – social, too.” Without abandoning Sousa he expanded the repertoire to include Broadway show tunes, ethnic music, even Strauss waltzes, discovering “You never know who will be in the audience.” Like the Brazilian woman who suggested inclusion of South American rhythms. Or the elderly Black woman who, after hearing the band play a Duke Ellington medley, showed him a newspaper photo of her with the swingmeister.
“It’s not a Beatles crowd --- yet it is,” Seiberling learned.
…
Soon the free concerts held four times a year at The Carolina Hotel became hot tickets – and its director, a community leader serving as president of the Arts Council of Moore County board. He was also elected to the Cameron Board of Commissioners.
Linda and David Seiberling have lived in the same house, in Cameron, since 1979. Being married to this music man “Was an eye-opening experience,” Linda says. “I didn’t have music growing up. I came to the realization that I wasn’t competing (with music). I wasn’t playing a secondary role, just a different role,” which includes revving up audience applause at appropriate times. “I’ve always said if you stick my husband (with a sharp object), music comes out.”
The genes march on; the Seiberlings’ son is a free-lance musician in New Orleans.
…
Music may be Dave Seiberling’s favorite communication mode but he touches people in other ways. “He has such a rapport with the audience,” says Carolyn Hatcher who, with her husband John, have played in the concert band from the beginning. “Before every concert he tells the audience facts about the composer. He’s delightful, really --- very patient,” Carolyn continues. “Dave has talked about retiring for a while. I love him for staying until he found someone (good) to take over.”
This Music Man’s rapport and homey wit extends beyond cacophonous percussion and brass. Sometimes, it’s simply a presence, a smile. After having triple bypass heart surgery Seiberling returned to the hospital as a visitor: “This is an anxious time. I went into patient rooms, showed them that they won’t be invalids for the rest of their lives. We talked about what happens when they go home.” Seiberling believes the information meant more coming from a surgery veteran.
…..
And now …
David and Linda Seiberling have already traveled the world, taking in local performances, band and otherwise. David: “To me, music is music. Good music tells a story. You have to get beyond the notes and rhythms and get to the music which, in band form, provides an emotional excitement different from orchestra.”
When Linda, a teacher, wanted to see the Northern Lights, David took her to Iceland in February when they displayed best. He enjoys photography, especially faces reacting to music. This summer they will attend the Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain, perhaps check out the lively music scene in Austin, Tex. After that: “I’m just tired. Now I can sit down and not care if I get up.” He may attend future band concerts, although “I want to give Tim (Altman) some space to make changes.”
…
The half hour on Memorial Day passes quickly under picture-perfect blue skies with puffy white clouds. The last selection in Seiberling’s last concert is, of course, a Sousa march. As it ends, this music man dressed in stars and stripes hands over the baton, steps off the podium, turns to the audience and thanks them quietly, modestly, without fanfare: “It’s been a pleasure …”
Which channels Dan Fogelberg, hit composer-guitarist of the 1980s: A poignant “Leader of the Band” describes his father, a high school band director not unlike David Seiberling:
A quiet man of music, a thundering velvet hand,
His gentle means of sculpting souls, took me years to understand …”
And the Moore County Concert Band plays on.
