The unremarkable clear sack of moist sawdust sitting on my potting table didn't do much. But then, a flush of tiny pin-like growths simultaneously emerged from the small slits I'd cut into the bag several days earlier. Within days and happy to find air, the baby fungi grew into cascades of oyster-shaped caps, some nearly the size of my hand.
My first encounter growing oyster mush- rooms (Pleurotus ostreatus), albeit low-tech, was fascinating and made my evening stir-fry a culinary joy.
This mushroom-growing kit was the take- away from a recent presentation by Marco Rotting, one of the very few certified wild mushroom identification experts in the region. As a fungi enthusiast, he's introducing varieties of mushrooms to the local farmers markets this spring.
A former police officer, Rotting, founder of Southern Pines Mushrooms, has cultivated mushrooms for nearly 30 years. He sustained career-ending injuries while apprehending a suspect during an arrest in the San Francisco Bay area.
Rotting soon learned there was a good profit margin in growing mushrooms and enrolled in the community college to learn more. Interested in developing a commercial mushroom business, Rotting paid for a “pricey” class in Washington state, and a year later, he was supplying culinary mushrooms to the casinos. But the labor-intensive production timetable took its toll, and he closed his commercial business several years later.
When he and his wife, Amy, moved to Southern Pines in 2016, he continued to grow mushrooms on a small scale and taught others how to grow them. But Amy saw the spark in his eyes when he talked about the health benefits of mushrooms and suggested he get back into commercial production.
He readily emphasizes that his new venture is motivated by the inherent benefits of medicinal mushrooms.
“I'm doing this to get people to eat mushrooms. They taste good and provide fabulous health benefits,” he says. “That’s the company’s primary focus.
“I'm a witness to the health benefits,” he says. “I started growing a lot of Turkey Tails (Trametes versicolor) when my pancreas stopped working after taking antiviral medication for possible Hepatitis-C and HIV exposure. The medication shuts down the pancreas in about 4 percent of people that take it. I became an insulin-dependent diabetic within a month. It ended my career in law enforcement.”
The colorful Turkey Tails fungi are loaded with antioxidants and immune-boosting properties and are used to treat various conditions. He began drinking tea made from the fungi’s extract, and it significantly reduced his blood sugar levels and improved insulin resistance.
“The only downside is that since the mushrooms grow on wood, the tea tastes like you soaked a 2x4 in water,” he laughs. “You have to excuse the lack of great flavor and go for the health benefits.”
His products also include varieties of oyster mush- rooms, including king oysters and black pearl king. Oyster mushrooms, first cultivated during World War I as a ration food, are now considered a prized ingredient in many Asian dishes and sauces.
The oyster and shiitake, a well-known kitchen favorite, will be plentiful at the local farmers markets in early May.
As the season unfolds and more fungi are in the fruiting stage, he hopes to introduce the beautiful, rusty, brown-colored Chestnut (Pholiota adoposa) that adds richness to any dish.
Ribbony Maitake (Grifola fondosa), better known as Hen-of-the-Woods, Lion's Mane Pom Pom (Hericium erinaceus), Velvet Popinno (Agrocybe aegerita) will follow. Later in the year, Reishi (Ganoderma lucidum) and other specialty mushrooms are on his cultivation timetable.
Production occurs in a new mushroom shop entirely fabricated from concrete. The 40 x 60-foot facility has 2,400 square feet on each floor. His mushroom grow rooms are
on the first floor and mimic the natural environment that fosters mushrooms growth.
“I have two grow rooms. One is warm and dark, the other is like walking onto a Hollywood movie set with reflective mylar on the walls, and fog generators to keep
the relative humidity up. The temperature is low, the humidity is high, the air exchanges are high, and fans keep all the air moving. It's more than a grow-your-own mushroom kit, it's state of the art,” he says.
“Some of the ways and means of growing mushrooms are still pretty basic and antiquated, but it's being able to grow them on a regimented time schedule. That's where the finesse comes in,” Rotting says while explaining the details of inoculating hundreds of pounds of mushroom spawn each week to ensure the products are ready for weekly markets and restaurant orders.
Foraging permits are required to sell wild, foraged mushrooms in every state, and every state has slightly different rules. Rotting, who holds the certification, says it was one of the most challenging classes he encountered.
“If anyone is harvesting a mushroom they didn't grow, even if it's in on a log in your backyard, you need various certifications before you pass it along or sell it,” he explains.
Though he does not forage wild mushrooms, he wanted to be sure of the health code rules before going back into the business and has worked closely with the Moore County Health Department. “It pro- vides consumers a greater level of comfort,” he says.
Despite saying that he is retired, he still finds time to broaden the area's knowledge base about fabulous fungi.
Recently, he’s met with several of the chefs from the culinary arts program at Sandhills Community College and provided a tour of the shop.
One Saturday, he invited the chefs to learn how to grow mushrooms in a bucket so they can experience the fungal birth process and enjoy the fruit of their labor. He’s also donating mushrooms to help build students' culinary familiarity with mushrooms.
“It's another way for my selfishness to come out,” he says, “If I get chefs interested in wild mushrooms and use them, then the public enjoys them and learns about the health benefits, it's a win-win.”
Discover Southern Pines Mushrooms at the Moore County Farmers Market locations and the Sandhills Farmers Market in Tufts Park in Pinehurst.
Claudia Watson is a Pinehurst freelance writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.