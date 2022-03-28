Kent Murphy

Kent Murphy performing under his artist name, Ayekplaydat, debuted two new original songs at the UNESCO World Day festivities in Costa Rica, February 2020. Contributed photo.

Kent Murphy, a multi-instrumentalist, arranger/composer, and songwriter with local ties, may soon add GRAMMY Award-winning producer to his resume. His collaboration on the song “Solar Skate,” with his longtime friend Pierce Freelon, is on the “Black to the Future” album, which has been nominated for a 2022 Grammy in Children’s music category.

An Addor native, Murphy works and travels professionally between North Carolina and the Atlanta area. He met Freelon almost 20 years ago.

Freelon, a musician, author and educator, also serves as a Durham City councilman. He co-created the Beat Making Lab, an Emmy Award-winning PBS web-series, founded Blackspace, a digital maker space for Durham youth, and has taught at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina Central University.

Murphy had previously collaborated on Freelon’s debut album, “D.a.D.,” on the song titled, Gather Your Clothes. He explained the lyrics were a light-hearted encouragement for children to pick up after themselves.

“I sampled kids voices and chopped a beat behind it. Next thing you know, we added guitars and made a grand production. We submitted that one for a GRAMMY nomination in 2020, but it wasn’t selected,” Murphy said.

In April 2021, Freelon released “Black to the Future,” a children’s album that explores Afrofuturism. Using stitching and sampling techniques, it includes vocals from a number of performers and notable people, including his own parents. The late Phil Freelon was a well-known architect whose notable designs included the National Museum of African American History and Culture, in Washington, D.C.; the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, in Atlanta; and the forthcoming Freedom Park, in Raleigh.

Nnenna Freelon, Pierce’s mother, is also nominated for a 2022 GRAMMY in the Best Jazz category. Together they are making history as the first mother and son nominated individually at the same Grammys ceremony.

Murphy produced Solar Skate, a song on Freelon’s new album that features his daughter, Stella.

“When I heard the record, I fell in love with it. It has songs that you could listen to over and over. I really felt like this could win a Grammy,” Murphy said.

The 64th GRAMMY Awards, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, will air Sunday, April 3, on CBS television.

Murphy is CEO of KDAG Entertainment and also teaches private vocal lesson, music production and songwriting. In April, he will be leading a series of free music production workshops for youth ages 8-14 years, and 15-18 years, in April. These events will held at the Trinity Outreach Community Center in West Southern Pines. There is no cost to participate, visit the website kentmurphymusic.com for specific dates and times, and to register to attend.

