The filing period for the municipal election begins Friday, July 2, at noon, and will continue for two weeks, ending at noon on July 16.
Moore County municipalities have set their filing fees at $5, except for the town of Robbins, which has a $10 filing fee.
All town elections are nonpartisan and decided by simple plurality method, except for Southern Pines. Their elections are nonpartisan with a nonpartisan primary held in October if the number of candidates exceeds twice the number of seats to be elected.
All candidates must be registered voters residing within the respective municipality’s limits. They also must comply with state campaign finance laws to include establishing a candidate campaign committee.
Elections Director Glenda Clendenin said two bills being considered by the General Assembly calling for election delays in some North Carolina counties will have no local impact. The delays are only necessary in municipalities that elect candidates by geographic districts.
“We don’t elect by district where population count is considered,” Clendenin said. “All eleven municipal elections in Moore will move forward.”
She also said that two candidates have already indicated their intent to run. Angela Vacek of Vass and Linda Vandercook of Whispering Pines have both filed appropriate paperwork to begin early fundraising efforts.
The following offices will be available in the November 2021 elections:
Aberdeen: Mayor (4-year term) and two Commissioners (4-year term);
Cameron: Mayor (4-year term), two Commissioners (4-year term), and two Commissioners (unexpired, 2-year term);
Carthage: Three Commissioners (4-year term);
Foxfire Village: Three Council Members (4-year term), and one Council Member (unexpired, 2-year term);
Pinebluff: Mayor (4-year term) and Two Commissioners (4-year term);
Pinehurst: Two Council Members (4-year term);
Robbins: Mayor (unexpired, 2-year term), and Three Commissioners (4-year term);
Southern Pines: Two Council Members (4-year term);
Taylortown: Five Council Members (2-year term);
Vass: Mayor (2-year term) and two Commissioners (4-year term);
Whispering Pines: Three Council Members (4-year term)
Notices of candidacy are filed in the offices of the Moore County Board of Elections, 700 Pinehurst Ave., Carthage. Persons interested in filing for office may contact them by phone (910) 947-3868, by email at elections@moorecountync.gov , or by visiting their office. Weekday hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Offices will be closed on July 5 in observation of the Independence Day federal holiday.
