Are you interested in running for local public office? The filing period for the municipal election is underway and will continue until noon on July 16.

A total of 37 municipal seats on local governing boards will be decided by voters this fall.

Candidates who submitted paperwork on the first day of filing, in advance of the holiday weekend, included incumbent Robbie Farrell, who is running for reelection to mayoral seat in Aberdeen; Anton Sadovnikov and George Wilson, Jr. for Carthage Town Commission; Ernestine Maccari, Kevin Robbins and Nancy Certain for Foxfire Village Council; Incumbent Kevin Drum and Emily Stack for Pinehurst Village Council; Taylor Clement, Brandon Goodman, Mary Ann O’Connor and incumbent Mike Saulnier for Southern Pines Town Council; Emily Oldham for Vass Town Commission; Richard Casey and Linda Vandercook for Whispering Pines Village Council.

All town elections are nonpartisan and decided by simple plurality method, except for Southern Pines. Their elections are nonpartisan with a nonpartisan primary held in October if the number of candidates exceeds twice the number of seats to be elected.

All candidates must be registered voters residing within the respective municipality’s limits. They also must comply with state campaign finance laws to include establishing a candidate campaign committee. Moore County municipalities have set their filing fees at $5, except for the town of Robbins, which has a $10 filing fee.

The following offices will be available in the November 2021 elections:

Aberdeen: Mayor (4-year term) and two Commissioners (4-year term);

Cameron: Mayor (4-year term), two Commissioners (4-year term), and two Commissioners (unexpired, 2-year term);

Carthage: Three Commissioners (4-year term);

Foxfire Village: Three Council Members (4-year term), and one Council Member (unexpired, 2-year term);

Pinebluff: Mayor (4-year term) and Two Commissioners (4-year term);

Pinehurst: Two Council Members (4-year term);

Robbins: Mayor (unexpired, 2-year term), and Three Commissioners (4-year term);

Southern Pines: Two Council Members (4-year term);

Taylortown: Five Council Members (2-year term);

Vass: Mayor (2-year term) and two Commissioners (4-year term);

Whispering Pines: Three Council Members (4-year term)

Notices of candidacy are filed in the offices of the Moore County Board of Elections, 700 Pinehurst Ave., Carthage. Persons interested in filing for office may contact them by phone (910) 947-3868, by email at elections@moorecountync.gov , or by visiting their office. Weekday hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Offices will be closed on July 5 in observation of the Independence Day federal holiday.

