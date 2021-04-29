Two armed robberies that occurred within an hour of each other in Moore County are being investigated as possibly being connected, according to Aberdeen Police Chief Carl Colassaco.
An investigation is ongoing for an armed robbery that occurred Monday night at an Aberdeen gas station, according to Colassaco.
Gas stations in Aberdeen and the Lakeview community were robbed at gunpoint Monday night. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation are investigating both incidents.
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, an armed man came into the Speedway gas station at 1751 N.C. 5 and demanded money, Colassaco said.
The Chief described the suspect as a male, standing 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. The chief said that security camera footage shows the man was “fully covered” wearing long sleeves, gloves, a black hat and a gray gaiter-like mask pulled up to his eyes.
The robbery got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Another armed robbery occurred that night at the Short Stop No. 10 convenience store in the Lakeview area just south of Vass on U.S. 1 after 9 p.m.
“The unknown suspect, whose face was covered, left the store with an undisclosed amount of money,” a release from the Sheriff’s Office said.
No injuries were reported from either incidents. The release said the suspect fled the scene of the second robbery on foot in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information regarding either crime is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office crime tip line at 910-947-4444 or the Aberdeen Police tip line at 910-944-4561.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.