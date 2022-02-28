One day you are laughing and raking out muck and the next day you are pulling a naked baby doll — tied to a brick — out of the lake.
Such is the life of the Whispering Pines Muckrakers onboard their beloved Muckraker.
Part pontoon, part skimmer, part escape and part Eagle Scout project for retired kids-at-heart, this vessel is mostly for long-standing and newly formed friendships navigating life and the seven Whispering Pines lakes.
Lakes have sediment and debris problems along the shore that can be debilitating to boats and fish, and just plain nasty for swimmers. In 2000, Whispering Pines priced the service of commercial harvesting for its lakes. Not surprisingly, the fiscally conservative and engineering minds of Whispering Pines said, “No way; we can figure this out on our own.”
With funding from the village, a permit, volunteers (who properly signed their releases and indemnities, of course), a whole lotta sweat equity and too many failed renditions to count, the making of the Muckmaker commenced.
Seven years later, a team of MacGyver-like volunteers finally put Muckraker I into the water. It snapped in two. The Muckraker II was then, in a charitable version of the act, “christened.”
It worked… kinda.
Muckraker III — with 18 boat batteries onboard — was a roaring success. “Roaring” is key, here; you could hear it way before the slow-moving hippo appeared in the distance. It started to sink slightly when it was full of debris and muck. It too was retired.
The Muckraker IV is what Muckraker “Admiral” Mickey Terzigni and his late friend Jack Armstrong “knew was always possible.”
‘Worthy Endeavors’
While absolutely an example of “You’ve got to see it to believe it,” the best definition of this boat/contraption goes something like this:
Muckraker: noun; a one-of-a-kind pontoon boat with a back-hoe type scoop that rakes muck from the perimeters of a Whispering Pine lake. The muck is transferred from scoop to conveyor belt, where it is then pushed slowly to the other end of the boat. Once the belt is full, the boat deposits the muck onshore, where the village’s Public Works employees remove it. Repeat. For a year. Then move to the next lake.
The original term “muckraker” has had quite its own evolution. In 1678, John Bunyan's classic “Pilgrim's Progress” describes "the Man with the Muck-rake" as so focused on filth, he failed to notice the angel above him.
In 1890, the Progressive Era, muckrakers were reform-minded writers who exposed corruption.
By 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt delivered his famous Muckrake Speech and acknowledged that "the men with the muck rakes are often indispensable to the well-being of society…but only if they…look upward to worthy endeavors.”
To muckrake today is to search out and publicly expose real or apparent misconduct.
The Whispering Pines Muckrakers are Rooseveltian in nature: indispensable and just a bucketful of worthy endeavors.
Mingled with the Muck
The men and women onboard Tuesday’s two-hour tour are regulars. The Muckraker cruises on Tuesdays and Saturdays with mostly the same core group. They estimate they will be done with Shadow Lake by this fall; Pine Lake is next. From November through January, the public works garage shelters the boat, and the volunteers strategize what to do differently for the next year.
On this excursion, everyone seems to know their job. Terzigni mans the helm until the new diesel engine stalls, then he assumes the role of chief engineer. Sheldon Smith, the designated conveyor belt overseer, explains the lull in travels.
“You would think the object of the game is to fill this thing up with muck, but nope, it’s really trying to make it back to our cars instead of floating aimlessly around hoping for an engine to crank.”
Retired military officer Karen Daigle casts more baby turtles than commands these days. Situated at the boat’s bow, she leans out over the muck to supervise the scooping mechanism itself. The muck often comes off the conveyor belt and slings left and right but not nearly as often as the inside jokes and good-natured insults fly.
“The jokes and these people are the best,” she said. “It takes a unique person to stand on this contraption in the heat or the cold, get filthy and still laugh the entire time.”
Every muckraker has a funny story. They take their comradeship to heart and wear their assortment of “official” merchandise with pride. Mayor Glenn Bernhard doffs his mayoral mantle when he comes aboard and becomes just another comedian shoveling muck.
“One of our guys ordered us golf shirts. We never forgave him,” Bernhard said. “Golf shirts? For this? What was he thinking? But they did come in handy for the Living at the Lake party. I texted everyone and told them to wear their ‘formal Muckraker shirts’ and we laughed at each other all night long.”
Jack Isenhart rattles off the unusual findings co-mingled with the muck.
“Turtles…snakes…fish…a few beer bottles and cans here and there… but the best is still the baby doll with the brick.”
Rich Hutchinson shared the group’s consensus, “We think a brother got mad at his sister and decided to pull a mafia move. He probably wanted the doll to ‘sleep with the fishes.’”
All Hands Wanted
The crew point out the “unique” contraptions that are part of the boat’s innards. “Those are just regular rakes screwed in to push the muck through,… that over there is a manure spreader,” Hutchinson says. “We did have bike chains but now we have stronger ones because those kept breaking.”
Bernhard then chimes in, reminding everyone, “someone will say, ‘Let’s try this’ and we do until that breaks. It’s a lot of trial and error. Probably more error. Up there is a golf cart motor and down here we tried inline skate wheels. Don’t call them roller skates though; people will think we are old.”
Young, old, male, female — Whispering Pines welcomes all muckrakers to join the voyage. In fact, “any help would be greatly appreciated” is the message shared on the village website.
Just bring your sense of humor and don’t wear a golf shirt.
