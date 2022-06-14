The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra is proud to announce the winners of our annual spring scholarships and awards. Seven winners were chosen across three categories: Junior Scholarship, Junior Honorarium Awards and Member Scholarships.

The Junior Scholarship is awarded to an 8th or 9th grade instrumental musician seeking aid for instrument upgrades, repairs, lessons or music camps. Additionally, the generosity of our donors this season made it possible to award two Junior Honorarium awards to two non-members under the same criteria.

The MPO Junior Scholarship award winner is Jessica Perry, an 8th grade violinist at Highfalls Elementary. The MPO Junior Honorarium Award winners are Colton Freeman, a freshman saxophonist at North Moore High School, and Josiah Kojo, an 8th grade cellist and pianist at Crain’s Creek Middle School.

Member Scholarships were awarded to student members of the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra age 21 or younger seeking aid for instrument upgrades, repairs, lessons, camps or college scholarships.

The MPO Member Scholarship award winners are Shion Strickland, Nora Waters, Suzannah Davis and Madeline Mabe. Strickland is senior violinist at Pinecrest High School. Waters is a senior french hornist at Pinecrest High School. Davis is a senior tenor saxophonist, violinist and pianist at North Moore High School. Mabe is a junior violist and trombonist at North Moore High School.

The Moore Philharmonic Orchestra extends their warmest congratulations to these talented young musicians. We wish them all the best in their future studies, and look forward to hearing of their accomplishments in the years to come.

As our 17th season comes to a close, we thank our members and supporters for their time and dedication. Without you, there would be no MPO. We look forward to presenting another year of great music as our 18th season begins in August 2022. Stay tuned for more information about our fall open house and first rehearsal. We hope to see you there!

Moore Philharmonic Orchestra is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit intergenerational community and youth orchestra that provides advanced-level performance opportunities for students and community members alike. For more information visit the MPO website at www.mporchestra.com.

