The town council unanimously shared their interest in moving forward with the multi-use trail plan proposed for Knoll Road. The project has been on hold due to increased costs and financial issues within the department of transportation.
A multi-use trail along Knoll Road would connect the Southern Pines greenway trail system with that of the Pinehurst system.
James Michel, town engineer and assistant public works director, attended Wednesday night’s agenda meeting to share that the local department of transportation staff were ready to take the plan to the division board.
The town originally proposed the plan in 2014 to the state transportation department with support from the Triangle Area Regional Planning Organization for funding from the Federal Transportation Alternative Program.
The department of transportation approved the proposal, stating the federal program would cover 80 percent of the construction cost. Southern Pines would contribute the remaining 20 percent, along with engineering costs.
At the time, construction cost $564,100, making the town’s contribution roughly $113,000, not including engineering costs. However, unrelated financial issues within the department of transportation derailed projects across the state, including the trail, until last year.
A new problem crept in once projects could resume: inflation of construction materials. Engineering consultants provided a new estimate of about $1.7 million for the total project, roughly three times more than expected.
A request for the state to raise funding to match the new estimate was approved, and the town’s expected contribution is now around $560,000. This total includes engineering, design and 20 percent of the construction costs. Town Manager Reagan Parsons said there is about $230,000 set aside in the bike and pedestrian fund that can be used for the project.
When first faced with the increased project costs earlier this year, the town discussed alternative designs with the engineering consultant to reduce costs and construction risks. The original plan was to leave the road as-is and build the multi-use trail next to it. The new option will narrow the current three-lane road into a two-lane road and use the additional space for the greenway. A median will divide the trail from the roadway.
The new plan estimates a total cost of $1,602,000. While not significantly cheaper than the estimated $1.7 million plan, it is the favored design as of the town council work session held on July 25.
In other action, the town council reviewed:
* the building height text amendment in the town's ordinance, which will limit buildings in central business, general business and planned development districts to three floors with the top ceiling height not exceeding 38 feet;
* capital project funding requests, including the addition of lighting to field B at Memorial Park, updating the Pool Park deck and storage shed roof, updating the fencing at Campbell House, and tree replacement along the 100 block of West New Hampshire avenue;
* LKC Engineering’s construction permit at 390 West Pennsylvania Avenue, which will enlarge the current single-story structure into two-stories;
* the preliminary development plan for multi-family housing on the Knollwood tract; and
* plans for Morganton Park North apartments.
The town council will take action on the above projects at their business meeting next Tuesday.
