For the third time, Moore County commissioners chose to delay a decision on a subdivision proposed for Union Church Road in Carthage.
Tri-South Builders is applying for a special-use permit to build 53 homes on roughly 74 acres in Carthage. The undeveloped land is surrounded mostly by single-family homes and farmland. It's located in a largely rural part of the county, where residents draw water from their own wells and enjoy access to wildlife.
According to the county’s zoning ordinances, a maximum of 80 lots is allowed in the Residential Agricultural (RA-40) zoning district.
The project has faced heavy opposition from local property owners, many of whom own small, family farms. They see the proposed development as infringing upon the lives they have built for themselves in the countryside and bringing suburban development and its impacts closer to them.
This project joins a growing list of subdivisions being proposed in the county’s traditionally agricultural and rural areas. The trend has concerned some residents, who consider this type of development as taking away from the agricultural history of the county.
A petition submitted to the county from area homeowners implores officials to “stop the alarming loss of farmland” in the county’s unincorporated areas. That petition now has nearly 1,000 signatures, organizer Nick Lasala said.
Developers, however, have said that they have a right to build on the land so long as they follow the county’s zoning ordinances and do not infringe upon the public safety of local communities.
Previous meetings last month and earlier this month before the commissioners have given representatives and attorneys for Tri-South to present their case for the project. On Thursday, opponents began presenting their own evidence and witnesses for why commissioners should reject it.
So far, debate on the project has mostly focused on traffic and growth, with opponents questioning the accuracy of a traffic analysis submitted with the project. Opponents offered their own traffic engineer Thursday.
The engineer largely agreed with the original analysis’ assessments, noting that he couldn’t see any errors in the report of daily trips and quality of the road network, which estimated 3,400 daily trips and a ‘D’ rating according to state standards. Rather, the disagreement was more technical and mathematical, with questions focused mostly on the growth rate used to calculate daily trips.
After about four hours of testimony, and with the time closing in on 9:30 p.m. and more witnesses still scheduled to testify, commissioners opted to put off further discussion.
The hearing will continue at a special meeting on July 18 at 4:00 p.m. at the historic courthouse in downtown Carthage.
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com.
