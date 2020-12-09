Mountaire Top Growers 2020

Contributed photos of 2020 Top Grower Awards, courtesy of Mountaire Farms

Mountaire Farms, the sixth-largest poultry producer of chickens in the nation and 100 percent of the company’s broiler chickens are grown on family farms.

Here in North Carolina, Mountaire partners with over 500 contract growers with most being located within a 15-county area in the south central areas.

Recently the company recognized its Top Growers for its processing facilities located in Candor, Lumberton and Siler City.

“These are the best of the best,” said Keith McDonald, Candor’s broiler service manager.

Top Producer for the Lumber Bridge complex is Dan Lewis at SGL Farm, pictured with Tykiyah Lee and Jonah Sykes.

Top Producer for the Siler City complex is Craig Macon at Valley View Farm, pictured with Derek Beane

Ambassador Award presented to Anthony Hooks of NC A&T University, pictured with Chad Sechrest (left) and Cody Wright

Environmental Stewardship Award presented to Colon Roberts at Colon Roberts Farm located in Robeson County

