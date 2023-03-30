The Sandhills Motoring Festival has announced that Ray Shaffer, a car specialist, Porsche celebrity and ambassador for Broad Arrow Group and Hagerty Marketplace, will serve as grand marshal of the 6th annual Sandhills Motoring Festival and Concours in the Village, scheduled for May 26-28.
Shaffer, a life-long car enthusiast, is well known in the collector car community. He has over 30 years of experience in the automobile business and motorsport industry.
Shaffer’s passion and deep knowledge for the collector car hobby has led him to be a frequent panelist, podcast guest and speaker on Porsche and auto racing. In his free time, he pilots his factory-built Porsche 944 Turbo Cup at historic race events at Road Atlanta, the Classic 24 Hours at Daytona and the Classic 12 Hour at Sebring.
Shaffer began his career in January 1999 when he joined the sales team at the famed Brumos Porsche dealership in Jacksonville, Florida. By January 2010, Shaffer was named general manager, Brumos Porsche, where he oversaw all vehicle sales, customer service and marketing, including the dealership and race team’s journey into e-commerce and social media.
In 2018, he took a position at Porsche Cars North America, Inc. where he served as manager for Porsche Classic Market Development as well as Heritage Gallery Curator. This past January, he joined Broad Arrow and Hagerty Marketplace as a car specialist and ambassador.
“I had the pleasure of visiting the Sandhills Motoring Festival for the first time in 2022 and came away impressed with the quality and quantity of vehicles displayed throughout the weekend. Of course, the setting in Pinehurst was very attractive,” said Shaffer. “These are all reasons I was looking forward to returning in 2023. So, you can imagine my delight when I was asked to return as the grand marshal with an opportunity to serve the volunteers who passionately work to make the festival a success. Is it Memorial Day weekend yet?”
Marvin Waters II, the festivals’ founder, is pleased to welcome Shaffer as grand marshal. “Ray represents the gold standard in the collector car world given his background in the industry,” Waters said. “It is our distinct pleasure to have Ray as grand marshal this year.
“It is always a pleasure to spend the weekend with Ray, be it on a race track or at a Concours, we are very much looking forward to spending Memorial Day weekend with Ray in the historic Village of Pinehurst.”
The festival boasts a variety of events for car enthusiasts. Events include a block party on Friday evening, the SMF Road Rally, Cars and Coffee 'On the Ramp', Backroads Pottery Tour and the SMF Hangar Party held on Saturday, culminating in the 'Concours in the Village' on Sunday.
The Sandhills Motoring Festival ‘Concours in the Village’ on Sunday May 28 is free and open to the public for spectators, and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 160 classic and collector cars competing in various categories will be on display.
Proceeds benefit the Sandhills Motoring Festival Endowment at Sandhills Community College, which provides a scholarship fund for students in the Automotive Technologies Program.
