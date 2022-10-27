The Moore County chapter of the Wingmen Motorcycle Club will come roaring into Southern Pines this November with food and money donations for the Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care.
This year marks the 30-year anniversary of Wingmen Motorcycle Club running an annual food drive for the Coalition. Members conduct it every year before Thanksgiving for families to have food for the holidays, said Corey Shott, president of the Moore County chapter.
Stephen Phillips, executive director for the Coalition, said the group had about 30 motorcyclists arrive with a couple of pick-up trucks full of food last year.
“You could hear the thunder in the distance,” Phillips said.
One pickup can fill the pantry, Phillips said, so it’s a lot of donated food. The club also provided about $440 in cash donations.
Donations can be dropped off at Dave’s Place, located at 1307 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen. Shott said people may call him at (910) 670-9977 to arrange a donation pick–up too. The Wingmen Motorcycle Club will be at Dave’s Place on Nov. 5 for a couple of hours in the morning to receive donations before heading at 1 p.m. to the Coalition’s client services building at 1500 W. Indiana Ave.
The Coalition began in 1986 as a nonprofit organization supported by 11 churches. Today, 64 churches, the United Way of Moore County, residents, businesses and civic groups support the coalition. Its mission is to “alleviate hunger and financial strains of struggling households in Moore County.”
The Coalition provides food, clothing, household items and monetary support to individuals and families experiencing hardship. Clients can receive food support six times a year; clothing four times a year; and a basic needs bag once a year. This bag includes soap, detergent, toilet paper and similar items. The Coalition also provides financial assistance for clients up to twice a year.
The coalition has given $630,000 in financial assistance through the end of September this year, roughly $100,000 more than usual. Phillips said the increase is likely due to the addition of gas vouchers — about 4,000 were handed out.
In the pantry, volunteers follow a list of food items to place in each bag for pick up. It features staples like peanut butter, broth, milk and beans. Phillips said it’s not the most nutritious, but it provides necessary calories and energy.
The food bags also include fresh produce when it's available, thanks to a partnership with Sandhills Farm to Table.
“We call it ‘dining with dignity’ — letting people have things beyond just sodium-laden canned stuff and things that are highly processed,” Phillips said.
They plan to expand their community box gardens to grow more of their own produce next year.
Campbell Soup donates two pallets of soup every month, so they always have enough soup to hand out. When the Coalition has extra supplies, food is sent to the Sandhills Community College food pantry to help students.
Phillips emphasized that the coalition only helps Moore County residents, and all donations go directly to helping residents in Moore County. Operation costs are covered by sales at their resale shop — located at 1177 W. Pennsylvania Ave., in Southern Pines.
The Coalition’s annual campaign begins in November and ends Jan. 15. Donations can be dropped off at either the resale and donation center or at their client services building.
