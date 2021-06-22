A local woman’s social media post has grown into what is now known as “Sunflower Mamas,” a support group for mothers dealing with mental illness.
People rallied around Tiffany Oxendine, a Vass resident, when she wrote a Facebook post about her struggle with postpartum depression.
“I was tired of feeling like something was wrong with me because everyone expects you to come home with a baby and be happy all the time,” said Oxendine. She’d just settled in as a single mom with her now 4-month-old son when the postpartum depression hit. People were skittish about the topic.
“I wanted to normalize it, not make it so scary to talk about,” she said.
Though the depression made Oxendine feel lonely and isolated, she guessed that in reality she was in good company. Believing other mothers were also silently battling with mental illness, Oxedine hoped publishing her thoughts might give them courage. She was right.
More people than she expected spoke up about experiencing mental illness during motherhood, and in late May their solidarity turned into something more concrete: a Facebook group that now includes more than 60 mothers in the area — and several from beyond Moore County — looking to support one another online and in person. Oxendine was also joined by four women who wanted to take a larger role in making Sunflower Mamas a reality: Heather Saunders, Dakota Austen, Tiffany Lamb and Stephanie Baker.
Baker had just left a cognitive behavioral therapy group behind in search of something new when she saw Oxedine’s post. She was impressed by the other woman’s boldness and jumped at the opportunity to help.
“As a mom waging war on my own mental and physical health,” said Baker, “I know firsthand what it feels like to not belong, to be the observer, to not feel support from those closest to us. We deserve better than that.”
Baker owns the local business Baker’s Sweets and Treats, a mobile bakery that specializes in allergy- and dietary restriction-friendly treats. She is in the process of transforming her company into a nonprofit, and hopes she can also bring treats to the Sunflower Mamas gatherings as a way to collect donations for a group fund. Baker is optimistic about the group’s momentum.
“If a community is what we need,” she said, “then a community is what we will build.”
Oxendine clarified that the group does not offer any counseling services or psychological help. Their purpose is to connect people and provide support through shared experience. Though they plan to get together in person on a regular basis, it won’t be for organized “meetings,” she said, but social gatherings.
“Just to get away from everyday life, connect, and breathe fresh air once a month,” she said.
Their first meet-up is set to take place next week at James Creek Cider House. If you are interested in learning more or joining the group, Tiffany Oxedine can be reached at sunflowermamas2021@gmail.
Contact Mary Moore at mmoore@thepilot.com.
