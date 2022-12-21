State Rep. Ben Moss, whose district includes much of Moore County, has announced plans to run for state Labor Commissioner, forgoing a defense of his District 52 seat.
Moss, a Republican from Rockingham, was first elected to the state House in 2020, representing District 66, which included all of Richmond County. In 2022, the General Assembly drew new districts, joining all of Richmond with much of southern and central Moore County.
That put Moss in a primary race against longtime District 52 Rep. Jamie Boles, who owns the Southern Pines-based Boles Funeral Homes. But Moss handily beat Boles in the May Republican primary. He faced no Democratic opposition and was elected last month to the seat.
Moss' decision comes a week after current Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson announced that he will not seek re-election to the statewide office in 2024, leaving the field open for what is shaping up to be a contested Republican primary.
“As a business owner, rail worker, county commissioner, and currently as a state legislator, I’ve spent my life fighting to advance North Carolina’s workforce,” said Moss, a former Richmond County Commissioner. “After fervent prayer and deliberation with my family, I’m humbled to announce our campaign to continue serving the public as our next Labor Commissioner. Josh Dobson has served our state well, and I look forward to building on his efforts as we work to make North Carolina the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Moss, a railroad engineer, currently serves as the Majority Whip for new members in the state House of Representatives. In the 2022 General Election, Moss was credited with transforming the once-Democrat stronghold of Richmond County into an all-Republican Board of Commissioners.
“I have real-life experience to offer North Carolinians by serving as Labor Commissioner. I am an employer, and I’ve also worked as an employee in a high-risk work environment,” said Moss ”The last 20-plus years of my life have set the stage to uniquely qualify me to cut through bureaucracy and make the government work better for the people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.