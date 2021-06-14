The town of Southern Pines and Development Finance Initiative (DFI) will hold a community input session next Wednesday to gather feedback and guiding public interests for the redevelopment of a 20-acre tract on Morganton Road.
The drop-in session runs Wednesday, June 23, from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., at the Douglass Community Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in Southern Pines.
The town-owned property was identified as a key opportunity by DFI last year as part of the town’s revitalization efforts in West Southern Pines. Located near Armory Park and the intersection of South Henley Street and Morganton Road, the mostly vacant site is valued at approximately $13.2 million, according to county tax records.
Earlier this year, town leaders hired DFI to provide a variety of pre-development services including a market analysis and site evaluation to assess the demand and interest for redevelopment, in addition to with outreach and community engagement efforts to solicit public input and vision for the site and future of the Morganton Road corridor.
If you are unable to attend the input session in-person, you may participate remotely via Zoom: https://unc.zoom.us/j/97252586666 or by calling in at +1 (301) 715-8592 with meeting ID: 972 5258 6666.
