Traffic will be detoured away from Morganton Road near its junction with N.C. 5 (Beulah Hill Road South) in Pinehurst next week while N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews replace a failed drainage pipe.
Work will begin Monday, Jan. 11, and continue throughout the week.
While the section of Morganton Road is closed, a signed detour will lead traffic into Aberdeen, following N.C. 5, U.S. 1 and U.S. 15-501 to access points on either side of the closure. All businesses will maintain access to their facilities during the closure.
Drivers should allow extra time for the detour and be mindful of the crews working to make the repair and reopen this highly utilized route.
(1) comment
The Village of Pinehurst sent an update out earlier that the work will now take place beginning Wednesday, January 13 at 8:00 am through Friday January 15 at 5:00 pm.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.