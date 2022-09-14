The future for the vacant site at the corner of Morganton and Brucewood roads is coming into clearer view. On Tuesday evening, the Southern Pines Town Council approved a new 300-unit apartment complex and up to 20,000 square feet of commercial space.
Considered phase 9 of Morganton Park North, the mixed use project encompasses just over 20 acres within the 116-acre planned development that already includes the Legends apartment complex, Southern Pines Elementary School, the Pavilion building, the new Pinehurst Medical and Pinehurst Surgical Clinic facilities, and future home for Sandhills Pediatrics flagship clinic.
The apartments were pre-approved as part of the initial planned development district, thus Tuesday’s hearing was a quasi-judicial process.
Land planner Bob Koontz, of Koontz Jones Design, and land use attorney Nick Robinson represented the applicant DHI Communities.
Koontz said plans for two approximately 10,000 square foot commercial buildings at the easternmost corner of the tract will mirror the existing Pavilion building in scale, architectural design and location of parking. He requested flexibility in the number of parking spaces depending on what types of tenants go into the building, at least initially.
After discussion among council members, the final approval caps the parking area at a maximum of 120 spaces. There are additional parking spaces in the adjacent proposed apartment complex that could also serve the commercial tenants, if necessary.
Koontz said plans for the apartment complex include 138 one-bedroom units and 162 two- or three-bedroom units, with an expected 537 parking spaces including 23 garage spaces for residents use.
Travis Fluitt of Kimley-Horn presented a Traffic Impact Analysis (TIA) for the proposed project that indicated an extension of Carlisle Street, between Brucewood Road and Tanglewood Drive, will help address congestion at each street's lighted intersection with Morganton Road. No other road improvements are required based on projected traffic counts from the project at buildout in 2025.
One point of discussion was a proposed walking trail along Tanglewood Drive that would create a connection point between a sidewalk on the Carlisle Street extension and a multi-use path proposed along an existing easement near delineated wetlands on the site.
The complex is the latest of several to be proposed in the Morganton Road corridor in recent months, bringing the potential for over a 1,000 apartment rentals on Morganton Road in prime real estate leading to U.S. 15-501 in the coming years. The Legends has 288 units and has been approved to add 144 more units. Meanwhile, across the street, Morganton Park South added a 269-unit apartment complex next to where the Target will go. Behind the Target, Murray Hill Apartments will add another 149 units.
