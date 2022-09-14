Morganton Park North Phase 9

Phase 9 of Morganton Park North plans call for two commercial buildings in the eastern corner and several multi-family apartment buildings on the 20-acre site.

The future for the vacant site at the corner of Morganton and Brucewood roads is coming into clearer view. On Tuesday evening, the Southern Pines Town Council approved a new 300-unit apartment complex and up to 20,000 square feet of commercial space.

Considered phase 9 of Morganton Park North, the mixed use project encompasses just over 20 acres within the 116-acre planned development that already includes the Legends apartment complex, Southern Pines Elementary School, the Pavilion building, the new Pinehurst Medical and Pinehurst Surgical Clinic facilities, and future home for Sandhills Pediatrics flagship clinic.

