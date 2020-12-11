Homebound and under hospice care, Robert Scheve was in need of a pre-holiday haircut. His longtime caregiver reached out to The Old Pines Barber Shop in downtown Southern Pines on Friday afternoon and said their immediate response brought tears to her eyes.
Owner Tristan Locklear was headed out of town but barber Cody Boahn jumped into action. Within minutes he was at the Scheve family home with scissors and a barber cape, and refused any payment for his services.
“What a wonderful act of kindness! That is what Southern Pines is all about and that’s why people love to live here,” said Nicole Billingham, Scheve’s live-in nurse. “It was so nice for Bob to sit outside. The fresh air was uplifting and while he was getting the haircut, all the neighbors came over. All that attention meant a lot to him. He felt like a superstar!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.