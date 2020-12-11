Outdoor haircut 1

Cody Boahn of The Old Pines Barber Shop gives Robert Scheve a trim. Contributed photo

Homebound and under hospice care, Robert Scheve was in need of a pre-holiday haircut. His longtime caregiver reached out to The Old Pines Barber Shop in downtown Southern Pines on Friday afternoon and said their immediate response brought tears to her eyes.

Owner Tristan Locklear was headed out of town but barber Cody Boahn jumped into action. Within minutes he was at the Scheve family home with scissors and a barber cape, and refused any payment for his services.

Outdoor haircut 2

Cody Boahn (right) with Robert Scheve outside of his Southern Pines home. Contributed photo

“What a wonderful act of kindness! That is what Southern Pines is all about and that’s why people love to live here,” said Nicole Billingham, Scheve’s live-in nurse. “It was so nice for Bob to sit outside. The fresh air was uplifting and while he was getting the haircut, all the neighbors came over. All that attention meant a lot to him. He felt like a superstar!”

Outdoor haircut 3

Robert Scheve with his nurse and longtime caregiver, Nicole Billingham

