Much to the chagrin of some residents, more large-scale apartment complexes are coming to Southern Pines.
The latest project, which was discussed at the Southern Pines Planning Board Thursday evening, will bring 300 new apartments to West Morganton Road, across the street from the Pavilion and south of the Legends at Morganton Park.
The proposed apartments are part of 20.6-acre mixed-use development that also calls for 20,000 square feet of commercial/retail development. They would make up phase 9 of a planned development, Morganton Park North, which was first approved in 2014 and then amended in 2018. Notably, the development already includes the Legends, Southern Pines Elementary School and Pinehurst Medical and Surgical facilities.
The complex is pre-approved as part of a planned development district, meaning that the density and type of development is not something the Town Council can go back and change now.
Building out these lots will also entail an expansion of South Carlisle Street and addition of new greenway trails surrounding the project, town planners said.
In addition to discussing these developments, the Planning Board also decided on who to select for the Community Advisory Committee. The CAC will work with City Explained to shape the town's goals for its Comprehensive Long-Range Plan Update. Extensive feedback opportunities will also be offered to stakeholders not on the committee, as well as community members through public meetings, the first of which will take place on Aug. 24, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Southern Pines Growler.
The CAC members chosen include: Adam Kiker, Pam Garty, Austin Vernon Berry Huggins, David Carter, Felicia Winfield, John Weaver, Lynn Anderson, Lynn Thompson, Nora Bowman, Paul Friday, Ray Owen, Suzanne Coleman, Tom McCabe, Brandon Goodman.
