A Mooresville man was arrested in Aberdeen for online solicitation of a minor Thursday following an investigation with the Moore County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Brett Thomas Frazier, 30, was charged one count of felony solicitation of a minor by a computer or other electronic device to commit an unlawful sex act resulting in the appearance at the meeting location.
Frazier was placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
The individual drove to Aberdeen with the intent of meeting a 13-year-old female he met online for the purpose of engaging in an unlawful sexual act, a release from the Moore County Sheriff's Office said.
He is set to make an appearance in Moore County District Court on May 6.
