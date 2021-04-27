FirstHealth of the Carolinas Moore Regional has been named one of the top-performing hospitals in the country, as announced Tuesday by IBM Watson Health.
Moore Regional was the only hospital in North Carolina to make the 2021 Fortune/IBM list of 100 Top Hospitals. The recognition includes Moore Regional Hospital-Hoke Campus in Raeford and Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond Campus in Rockingham as divisions of Moore Regional.
“This is an incredible honor for the medical staff and employees who serve patients at Moore Regional Hospital,” FirstHealth CEO Mickey Foster said.
The top 100 hospitals were determined by studying 2,675 short-term, acute-care hospitals based on performance in four main categories – clinical outcomes, operation efficiency, patient experience and financial health. In 2020, Fortune and IBM also looked at how hospitals “improved the wellbeing of the community outside their walls.”
Moore Regional received a five-star rating for its operation efficiency and patient experience, and a four-star rating in clinical outcomes.
This year's ranking of top hospitals also introduced a measure of hospitals' contributions to community health with a focus on equity. A team of experts at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity and the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health developed the measure of hospital contributions to community health with a focus on equity. Hospitals received credit for meeting a certain number of best practice standards in each component as part of the survey scoring and the new measure led to a change in ranking for more than one-third of the 100 hospitals.
"Hospitals save lives both by caring for individuals who are sick and by working to keep their communities healthy," said Joshua M. Sharfstein, MD, Vice Dean for Public Health Practice and Community Engagement and Director of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "By recognizing hospital excellence in community health with a focus on equity, IBM Watson Health is helping advance the broad and urgent mission of healthcare in the twenty-first century."
IBM/Fortune categorized Moore Regional in its Large Community Hospitals category, defined as having 250 or more acute care beds in service but not classified as a teaching hospital. Moore Regional received similar designations as one of the country’s top hospitals in 1995, 2003, 2004, 2016 and 2017.
“We are committed to providing high-quality, patient-focused care across all of the communities we serve, and to be recognized among this elite group of hospitals is a testament to the incredible efforts of our entire team. Even during a year full of challenges, we didn’t stray from our core purpose — To Care for People,” said Foster.
In March, Moore Regional ranked No. 4 in the best NC hospitals ranking by Business North Carolina, and No. 1 in the “patient picks” list, which ranks hospitals based on the percentage of patients who would recommend the hospital to others. Moore Regional has also been recognized by Newsweek on its list of the World’s Best Hospitals for 2021.
"Being recognized for the care we provide means a great deal, and it reinforces the commitment we have to serve people in the Sandhills,” Foster said. “We are thankful to our communities for putting their faith in us.”
