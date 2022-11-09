FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital has been named to Money Magazine and The Leapfrog Group’s first-ever Best Maternity Hospitals list.
Moore Regional Hospital is one of 259 hospitals that made the list, which is a combination of hospitals that provide care for uncomplicated pregnancies as well as hospitals that provide care for high-risk deliveries, such as offering neonatal intensive care units.
“We are incredibly proud to be recognized among the top maternity hospitals in the country,” said Mickey W. Foster, chief executive officer for FirstHealth of the Carolinas. “This recognition highlights the longstanding commitment of our Women and Children’s team to provide the highest quality obstetrical care to our patients and families.”
According to Administrative Director of Women and Children’s Services Beth Tabor, this recognition comes as Moore Regional continues to see an increase in the number of births year over year.
“We delivered more babies during the month of September this year than in any month before,” she said.
The hospital recently underwent a $5 million renovation to increase the number of maternity triage and labor and delivery rooms.
“Our team is thrilled to be recognized for the delivery of high-quality maternity care,” added Tabor. “Having a baby is a very special moment in a family’s life, and our staff and providers are committed to providing superior care to the patients and families that come to us.”
To qualify for the list, eligible hospitals were required to carry an A or B letter grade on The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment for spring 2022. Hospitals were also required to meet criteria specific to providing high-quality maternity care including:
