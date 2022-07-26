“Our employees, medical staff and volunteers are all doing extraordinary work. They truly are health care heroes. Working with them each day is humbling and I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead such amazing and selfless employees. Culture is everything in health care and we are working hard to create a culture where the staff are engaged and know they are appreciated.”
FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, including its Hoke and Richmond campuses, has been recognized as one of the top hospitals in North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report.
Moore Regional climbed two spots in the publication’s annual Best Hospitals recognition and is tied for third statewide with several other hospitals, including: Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte; ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville; Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro; and UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh.
Moore Regional also received high-performing marks in several procedures and conditions.
The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in its 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
“This recognition is an incredible honor for the entire FirstHealth family,” FirstHealth CEO Mickey Foster said. “Our medical staff, nurses, support professionals and volunteers all work tirelessly to ensure that we deliver high-quality care at all our facilities and live up to our core purpose: To Care for People.”
For the 2022-23 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions.
In the 15 specialty areas, 175 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.
The Best Hospitals methodologies are based largely or entirely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.
Moore Regional Hospital received high performing ratings for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, back surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, stroke care and uterine cancer surgery.
As departments of the hospital, both Moore Regional’s Richmond and Hoke campuses are also included in the ranking.
The recognition from U.S. News & World Report comes just weeks after Moore Regional was named to the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list for the second consecutive year.
